In the past decade, the geospatial industry has transformed how we interact with the world. From re-inventing the global supply chain to enabling precision farming practices, geospatial technologies have reshaped industries and enriched daily life. However, as the demand for geospatial solutions grows, the geospatial industry continues to grapple with changing challenges.

Let’s explore these challenges, weaving a story of how the sector can turn obstacles into opportunities.

1. Data overload: Scaling mountains

In the 1600s, every cartographer had to painstakingly draw maps by hand. Fast forward to today, satellites generate bytes of data daily—whether peta, zeta, or mega. While this explosion of data appears to be a goldmine, analysing, managing, and extracting usable information from it is also a mega challenge due to its sheer volume.

The solution? Harnessing advanced assisting technologies like AI and machine learning to streamline the process. For instance, machine learning algorithms can sift through satellite images to detect deforestation patterns in minutes—a task that previously took months. Cloud computing platforms like Google Earth Engine can provide scalable storage and processing power to tackle data overload.

In the Indian demographic, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is crucial for simplifying data analysis. Startups like Skyroot and Pixxel are already developing innovative solutions, while platforms like ISRO’s Bhuvan provide public access to geospatial data for diverse applications.

2. Interoperability: Bridging the gap

Picture a global team trying to solve a critical environmental crisis, but their systems don’t talk to each other. This is the reality for many geospatial professionals across the globe as disparate formats, standards, and platforms hinder collaboration.

The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC)—an international voluntary consensus standards organisation that develops and maintains international standards for geospatial content and services—has been a beacon of hope, advocating for standardised geospatial data formats. Adoption of open standards like GeoJSON and Web Map Service can also pave the way for seamless integration across platforms. Collaboration between governments, private players, and academia is equally crucial to fostering a truly interoperable ecosystem.

In India, adopting open collaborations with global organisations like the OGC can address this. India’s Geospatial Data Infrastructure initiative can also bridge the gap and create a centralised, standardised system for data sharing, ensuring smooth and agile inter-communication.

Image Credits: Pixabay

3. Accessibility: The knowledge gap

Consider a rural farmer in India who could benefit from geospatial data to optimise crop yields. While the technology exists, accessing and interpreting this data remains a hurdle for many, especially in developing regions.

Addressing this requires democratising geospatial tools. Low-cost or free platforms like QGIS are already making strides, but user-friendly interfaces are essential to bridge the gap. The government and private sector must focus on making geospatial tools user-friendly and multilingual. Initiatives like the Digital India campaign can be expanded to include geospatial literacy programmes. Affordable access to technology—such as mobile applications offering localised data in regional languages—will empower rural communities and grassroots organisations to make unbiased data-driven decisions.

4. Ethical concerns: Navigating the grey areas

Geospatial data can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it helps monitor endangered species; on the other, it can be used for invasive surveillance. The unethical use of location-based data is a growing concern, with privacy often hanging in the balance. Some instances of this include hampering global American elections, the Aadhaar data breach of 2018, and others.

To address this, water-tight data governance frameworks are necessary. The recently enacted Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act) 2023 is a crucial step in safeguarding privacy. However, sector-specific guidelines for geospatial data are needed. Encouraging companies to adopt privacy-first practices and creating awareness about data protection among users can ensure a responsible and ethical ecosystem. Additionally, fostering a culture of ethical responsibility within organisations can help ensure that geospatial technologies serve humanity rather than exploit it.

5. Talent shortage: the search for skilled navigators

Finally, the geospatial industry faces a pressing talent shortage. As the demand for experts in geospatial analysis, remote sensing, and GIS grows, the supply of skilled professionals struggles to keep pace. India is at the forefront of geospatial technology, with institutions like ISRO leading the way. However, the growing demand for geospatial talent far outweighs the current supply. A lack of industry-specific training programmes and outdated curricula in many universities contribute to this gap.

Bridging this gap requires a multi-faceted approach. Universities must collaborate with industry leaders to design dynamic courses. Initiatives like ISRO’s outreach programmes and private-sector training through companies like ESRI India can upskill professionals.

Investing in education and upskilling programmes is non-negotiable. Universities must update curriculums to reflect the latest industry demands, while companies can offer internships and apprenticeships to nurture fresh talent.

The challenges facing the geospatial industry are undeniably complex, but they also present an opportunity to innovate and grow. By leveraging the right technology, fostering true and not abstract collaboration, and prioritising ethical practices, the industry can chart a course toward a brighter future.

As geospatial tools become more integrated into our lives, overcoming these hurdles will not only shape the industry but also redefine how we interact with our planet. With the right mindset and strategies, these challenges can become stepping stones to new horizons.

(Swayambhu Mohanty is the Co-founder of Airace Technologies Private Limited, which advanced geospatial solutions more affordable and accessible.)