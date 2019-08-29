Amazon Alexa VOXCON: A first-of-its-kind conference dedicated to voice that will help take your business into the future

According to ComScore, it is estimated that by 2020, 50 percent of all searches will be voice-based. The proliferation of Artificial Intelligence in our lives is driving the adoption of voice applications on our everyday devices. From home appliances, speakers to mobile phones and vehicles, voice assistants have indeed become an integral part of our connected lives. And this is only the beginning!





A pioneer in voice technology, Amazon has long moved beyond just voice-driven search and is providing customers with innovative voice experiences. Amazon is also helping developers build and publish custom voice experiences for Alexa in the form of Alexa skills, that users can use on their Alexa-enabled devices.





To demystify the world of voice-technology and its relevance in our lives, Amazon is hosting Alexa VOXCON, a first-of-its-kind conference in India dedicated to all things voice. This two-day invite only conference scheduled on the 18th and 19th September in Delhi will see attendance from over 150 business decision-makers, and over 500 technical builders from brands, ISVs, and startups leading the fray in voice-tech.





On the agenda will be keynote sessions, panel discussions and more than a dozen hands-on sessions, where businesses, technical builders and Amazon leaders will come together to collaborate with, and learn from each other. Attendees will get to hear and interact with global Amazon leaders including Rohit Prasad, Vice President and Head Scientist, Amazon Alexa, Prem Natarajan, Vice President, Alexa AI & Head - Natural Understanding, and Paul Cutsinger, Head of Evangelism - AI & Voice along with a host of industry leaders.

What’s on the agenda

The conference will be divided into two tracks. Day 1, 18th September will feature the business track and have events tailored for CXOs, startup founders and executives. In addition to the opportunity to interact with key stakeholders at Amazon, there will be deep-dive sessions on how Alexa is increasingly becoming a part of our homes, how it is transforming consumer behaviour and the trends shaping the future. The first day will culminate in the Alexa Voice Awards to reward excellence and put the spotlight on innovators contributing to the growth of the Alexa community in India.





The Awards are spread across 8 categories where developers, developmental agencies, media agencies, and brands working with Alexa skills, voice services and smart home will be recognized. To nominate yourself and see the complete list of categories at the 2019 Alexa Voice Awards, click here.





On Day 2 (19th September), the focus will shift to a technology track where attendees will have the opportunity to learn the technological innovations with Alexa, developer best practices, and building highly engaging voice experiences. With a special focus on developers, brands, agencies, integrators, and device manufacturers, there will be in-depth sessions on AI, Alexa’s journey in India, building skills in Hindi, how to transition from designing for screen to voice, building engaging experiences, how to make Alexa more human-like and much more.





And this is just the tip of the iceberg, If you are excited by the limitless possibilities that voice will offer to our future, want to up the ante on your Skills, or are just exploring the benefits of incorporating voice into your business, sign up for an invite to the first Amazon Alexa VOXCON conference being held in Delhi on September 18 and 19. The Day 1 Invite, which is exclusively for business leaders, gives you access to the conference on both the days (September 18 and 19) and the Day 2 (specifically curated for developers) Invite gives you access to the conference only on September 19. Attendees can request an invite for both days, but will get a confirmation by September 6.



