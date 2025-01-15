Droom launches AI-powered rental platform Droom Rentals

Automobile marketplace ﻿Droom﻿ on Wednesday introduced a new AI-powered platform called Droom Rental to provide flexible rental options to its customers.

Launched on the 10th anniversary of receiving its first-ever order, Droom said the new AI-driven platform will offer an extensive selection of over 25,000 automobiles across 9+ categories, including bicycles, scooters, cars, buses, yachts, helicopters, and planes for diverse needs such as daily rentals (local, intercity, and airport), weddings, corporate events, employee transportation, and self-drive experiences.

The company, in a statement, said the platform secured 1,500 listings from more than 100 rental suppliers in 25+ Indian cities, making it one of the top 12 largest rental companies in India.

"Automobile rental has been a long-standing pain-point for me as the sector lacks trust, transparency, standardisation, large/diverse fleet or premium fleet option, and technology played no role... We saw an opportunity that by leveraging Droom.in as our AI and tech-driven marketplace platform for automobile buying and selling, and our tech and ecommerce DNA, we could also disrupt the automobile rental market in India," said Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Droom.

He added, "Very soon, we will add a highly advanced technology stack for corporate rental, employee transportation solutions, and all other rental types, bringing India’s automobile rental market at par with global standards, if not better.”

Droom, an AI-driven online platform, offers a comprehensive selection of used and new cars, two-wheelers, and more—over 250,000+ vehicles across 1,176 cities—to its over 1.5 million customers.

Each vehicle undergoes a proprietary 1,100-point inspection for condition, pricing, and history, ensuring trust, quality, and affordability. Other offerings from Droom include Orange Book Value, ECO, History, Droom Fintech, and Velocity.

The company is supported by major global investors like Lightbox, Digital Garage, Toyota Group, Beenext, Beenos, 57 Stars, and numerous multi-billion-dollar family offices in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.