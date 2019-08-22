A
Ecommerce

Amazon India launches Amazon Fresh store on its platforms

The service will be launched on Friday for customers in Bengaluru who can now shop on Amazon India website and app for daily essentials and get ultra-fast two-hour delivery.

Sameer Ranjan Bakshi
22nd Aug 2019
Amazon India on Thursday said it is launching Amazon Fresh store on Amazon.in for select pin codes in Bengaluru. The service will start from Friday (August 23).


Till now, Amazon used to sell grocery through Amazon Pantry and Prime Now. Now, Amazon Fresh will complement these two arms of Amazon to provide a complete grocery experience to customers.

Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India

Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India

But all the three arms of Amazon cater to different needs of its customers. While Prime Now users order their grocery using the Prime Now app, the Pantry service is available in both Amazon.in and its app. Pantry

service caters generally to dry items and large monthly rations of users, and Prime Now is mostly used for quick delivery of both fresh vegetables and dry staples, usually for a small quantities.


Pantry serves 100 cities in India and Prime Now is operational in four cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Prime Now is considered as a fast-delivery app than just a grocery app, as it promises to deliver orders within two hours.


With Amazon India launching Amazon Fresh from Friday on both Amazon India portal and app, customers can order and expect a two-hour delivery service, powered by Prime Now from 6 AM to midnight on Amazon.in.


The company said in a statement, “With Amazon Fresh, customers can order their complete grocery requirements across a selection of over 5,000 fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, ice-creams, and dry grocery like staples, packaged food, personal care, and home care. These ultra-fast deliveries are powered by Amazon’s Prime Now service, which was earlier available only on the separate Prime Now app. The Prime Now app will continue to serve customers in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad”.

Siddharth Nambiar, Director – Category Management, Amazon India, said “With Amazon Fresh, customers can experience the convenience and speed of ordering daily essentials on Amazon.in. Now, customers can order the freshest fruits and vegetables as well as everyday grocery and get it within two hours. We are starting this service in Bengaluru, and will soon roll this out to customers in other cities”.

All customers get convenient two-hour delivery slots from 6 AM to midnight with free delivery for orders above Rs 600. Orders below Rs 600 will be charged a delivery fee of Rs 29. Customers can discover Amazon Fresh store on Amazon.in app, desktop, or mobile browser by searching for ‘Fresh’, or by clicking on the Grocery menu, said the company.


(Editing by Megha Reddy)

Authors
Sameer Ranjan Bakshi

