A
Ecommerce

Amazon inaugurates its largest campus in Hyderabad

It is the only Amazon-owned campus outside the US and will house over 15,000 employees of its 62,000+ employee base in India.

Sujata Sangwan
21st Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

US-based ecommerce giant Amazon on Wednesday inaugurated its single-largest campus in the world in Hyderabad.

 

It is the only Amazon-owned campus outside the US and will house over 15,000 employees of its over 62,000 employee base in India, the company announced in a statement.

 

"With 15,000 work points across 1.8 million sq ft in office space, built on three million sq ft of construction area, this is Amazon's single largest building in the world in terms of total area," it said.

 

The US company had laid the foundation stone of this campus over three years ago on March 30, 2016.


Amazon

Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India

Also Read

Amazon in advanced talks to buy 8-10 pc stake in Future Retail


Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Manager, Amazon India, said,

"We are excited to inaugurate our largest campus building globally here in India at Hyderabad. Over these last 15 years, we have invested significantly in India across 30 office spaces, the AWS APAC Region in Mumbai, 50 Fulfilment Centres in 13 states of India as well as hundreds of delivery stations and sort centres, creating nearly 200,000 jobs in India. This new Amazon campus building is a tangible commitment to that long-term thinking and our plans for India.”

Thousands of employees in the campus will benefit from Amazon’s agile work environment. Here, they can select from a variety of workspaces to suit their needs. It features casual, collaborative workspaces, as well as private areas for concentration and confidentiality.


The campus has interfaith prayer rooms, mothers’ room, quiet rooms, showers, a helipad, and an all-day open cafeteria, designed to facilitate inclusion and diversity. Every detail is aimed at improving well-being and efficiency, from Destination Control Systems to manage elevators that can move 972 people simultaneously. It also has 290 conference rooms and three scrum areas per floor to foster collaboration.


Amazon first started its India operations in 2004 from Hyderabad. At present, Telangana is home to a third of the company's total India employee base across six offices, including the new campus building. 



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Amazon India launches Marketplace Appstore exclusively for sellers


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

100 outlets and Rs 40 Cr revenue in 2 years: Frozen Bottle’s milkshake revolution

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Tala raises $110M in Series D round

Vishal Krishna

From an investment of Rs 44,000 to revenues of Rs 5 Cr: how this Pune-based startup helps entrepreneurs with Business Setup

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
The 100 outlets & Rs 40 Cr 'frozen' revolution; The journey of Dunzo CTO Mukund Jha
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

OYO to add over 3,000 employees in India over six months

Press Trust of India

15 inspirational quotes by Sergey Brin, the brain behind Google

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] AI enterprise data platform Resonance raises undisclosed investment from IP Ventures

Tarush Bhalla

Paytm partners with SHEROES to introduce social community platform for women on its app

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Tala raises $110M in Series D round

Vishal Krishna

GE Healthcare launches collaboration programme for startups

Vishal Krishna

Partner Events

Fri Aug 23 2019

DICErupt Student Startup Summit

Mumbai
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore