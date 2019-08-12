A
Ecommerce

Amazon India launches Marketplace Appstore exclusively for sellers

On Amazon Marketplace Appstore, sellers can access verified third-party applications that complement Amazon’s free tools, helping them streamline and improve business efficiency.

Debolina Biswas
12th Aug 2019
Amazon launched the Amazon Marketplace Appstore in India on Monday. The platform, exclusively created for sellers, will help them automate, grow, and manage their businesses.


Accessible through Amazon Seller Central, the marketplace appstore will enable sellers to browse and filter applications across 13 categories including Accounting and Tax Remittance, Inventory and Order Management, and ecommerce solution connectors, among others.


Gopal Pillai, Vice President - Seller Services, Amazon India said:


"The platform is designed to intuitively connect the right developer with the right seller to ensure that both parties can succeed. We want to become the go-to solution for sellers to access business tools for their various needs and minimise the time, effort, and money otherwise spent on searching and experimenting for appropriate solutions. The applications featured on the Amazon Marketplace Appstore have been verified and are completely reliable, and we believe that this will help both sellers and developers scale their businesses.”


Amazon
The Amazon Marketplace Appstore will provide access to up to 100 applications from across the world. Indian sellers will be able to explore features including browsing apps from Amazon and third-parties. Sellers will also be able to discover relevant solutions for their business, authorize data access, and complete their purchase.


This will help in reducing the time and effort spent on finding the right solution for specific needs - like finding a logistics partners or shipping provider, or a sales analytics tool.


From the developers' perspective, the appstore will allow them to reach their customers effortlessly. Once through the registration and assessment process, developers will be invited to list their apps on the store.


Earlier last month, the ecommerce giant had pumped in Rs 2,800 crore into its Indian marketplace business. This was also the first fund infusion for Amazon India Marketplace after the Indian government released the draft ecommerce policy in February this year. 



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Debolina Biswas

Debolina Biswas

