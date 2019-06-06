EDITIONS
Funding

Amazon pumps Rs 2,800 Cr into its Indian marketplace

The Rs 2,800 crore tranche is the first fund infusion for the Amazon India marketplace after the Indian government released the draft ecommerce policy in February this year.

Sameer Ranjan
6th Jun 2019
13+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

US-based ecommerce giant Amazon has pumped in Rs 2,800 crore into its Indian marketplace. The fresh infusion comes six months after the online retailer infused Rs 2,200 crore into its Indian entity last December, documents filed with Registrar of Companies (RoC) revealed.


The funds come from two of Amazon group’s entities: Amazon Corporate Holdings Pvt Ltd, Singapore, and Amazon.com Inc Ltd, Mauritius.


Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos


This is also the first fund infusion for the Amazon India marketplace after the Indian government released the draft ecommerce policy in February this year. The policy envisages setting up a legal and technological framework for issues as varied as cross-border data flow, anti-counterfeiting measures, digital economy, taxation, and other regulatory issues.


The development also comes on the back of India's new foreign investment rules introduced in February this year. The new FDI rules bar companies like Flipkart and Amazon from selling products through companies in which they have an equity interest and from having exclusive agreements with sellers to sell on their websites. The policy was aimed at deterring deep discounts and helping small traders.

Also Read

Amazon India, Flipkart seek extension to implement new FDI norms


Media reports have claimed that deep discounts and offers on both platforms have come down drastically following the new FDI rules. However, Amazon India has been expanding its logistics and fulfillment capacity, and has been tying up with an increasing number of sellers to take them online.


Meanwhile, rival Flipkart has seen no fund infusion from its parent in this financial year. The last time when Flipkart Internet (Marketplace) got funds was in September last year; Flipkart Singapore then pumped Rs 34.6 billion into the Indian marketplace.


The Amazon Indian marketplace’s operational revenue was Rs 4,928 crore in FY18, while the Flipkart marketplace’s operational revenue for FY18 was Rs 2,790 crore.


13+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sameer Ranjan

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Why OYO is transitioning from hospitality to co-living; The self-taught baker who makes Rs 1 Cr revenue every year

Latest Stories

SucSEED Venture Partners invests in educational networking portal LetzConnect

by Press Trust of India

SaaS unicorn Freshworks joins hands with OrangeOne Corporation to expand in the Japanese market

by Vishal Krishna

SoftBank tops list of unicorn investments in India, followed by Tiger Global, Tencent

by Thimmaya Poojary

Azim Premji to retire as Executive Chairman of Wipro by July end, son Rishad to take over

by Press Trust of India

‘Ironman’ in real life? Robert Downey Jr reveals plans to save Earth using robotics and AI

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Amazon ups its fashion game with new AI-backed feature, StyleSnap

by Tenzin Norzom

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jun 08 2019

Financial Solutions for SMEs

Gurgaon
Date
Sat Jun 08 2019

Global Hackathon Series 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online