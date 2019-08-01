A
Corporate

Amazon Web Services, Wipro partner to set up co-innovation centre

This co-innovation centre by Wipro and Amazon Web Services will develop and deliver futuristic solutions in areas such as AI, ML, analytics, IoT, blockchain, augmented reality, among others.

Thimmaya Poojary
1st Aug 2019
Wipro Limited, India’s leading information technology, consulting and business process services company, has unveiled the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad, a state-of-the-art immersive co-innovation centre in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).


According to a press release, this state-of-the-art ‘innovation-in-action’ centre, located in Wipro’s campus at Kodathi, Bengaluru, will enable Wipro to develop and showcase its offerings on AWS Cloud for clients across industry sectors.


The centre will serve as a multi-disciplinary customer showcase hub for specialised teams to ideate, collaborate, develop, and deliver futuristic solutions, leveraging AWS Cloud services in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, augmented and virtual reality, among others.


AWS
According to the statement, the centre allows an integrated delivery approach that facilitates accelerated cloud adoption for enterprises, and will help clients improve agility, security and optimise costs to drive superior business performance, said the press release.


From developing and creating leading-edge solutions to achieving Premier Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), Wipro has developed deep expertise in AWS Cloud services to deliver transformational cloud programmes.


Ramesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President - Cloud, Wipro Limited said,


“The Wipro-AWS Launch Pad showcases what we do best - envisioning the future and creating transformative solutions for our customers. With our expertise in AWS Cloud Services, we are excited to support our customers’ continuous business transformation journey through the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad.”


This centre, the statement said, further reinforces Wipro and AWS’s shared commitment to deliver innovative solutions and provide exceptional customer service.


Ed Lenta, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Amazon Web Services said, “Wipro is raising the bar with the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad by demonstrating the truly innovative experiences that can be developed on AWS. As an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premium Consulting Partner driving some of our largest and most transformational projects, it’s great to see Wipro’s powerful vision for customer experiences come alive in such an engaging and immersive way.”




(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Authors
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

