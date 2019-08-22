A
Off-road biker CS Santosh launches Recky, an app to connect riders around the world

Ideated and tested by CS Santosh, Recky is an app focused on simplifying the experience for riders, with features for directions, pictures, and statistics related to the ride.

Apurva P
22nd Aug 2019
Popular off-road motorcyclist CS Santosh on Thursday launched his mobile application ‘Recky’. The app is an activity recording app aimed at connecting motorcyclists around the world. It will be available on both App Store and Android Play Store.


Ideated and tested by CS Santosh, Recky is a feature-rich app focused on simplifying the experience for the riders.


Recky

Uday Shankar (Business Head of Recky) and CS Santosh during the launch

The app which is free, allows one to take pictures in-app along their ride and automatically drops markers for where the user have taken these pictures. These pictures shows up once the ride is complete.


This will help others using Recky to play the ride again to see directions, pictures and statistics related to the ride. The user can also search for other riders, follow them, and have them follow you to build a community and see their preferred ride.


“The whole idea was to provide the fast-growing biker community a platform to connect and explore various adventure biking routes in the world,” said Santosh, at the launch.


Key features of the app includes recording the ride, experience the ride, explore rides, get directions and user profile. Apart from getting pin-point directions, the app also displays elevation, top speed and distance.  


“Our Ride Explorer, displays all public rides and rides from your followers in one map-view, at all times. No need to click and find or search; it’s all map-based zooming and panning. Pan across to any country and find rides there instantly as riders populate them,” explained Santosh.


He further added that while the app is ready for consumption worldwide they are focussing on India at the moment. The app is aimed at creating a database of all the off-road and on-roads in the world so as to make a hybrid map making it easy for the adventure enthusiasts in the world.


“We'll soon provide the users the option to create a ride-summary like no other in the world - this will be the most entertaining element for the user and for the user’s social media followers,” he added.


Santosh has an experience of over a decade in the racing field. He is the first Indian to complete the deadly Dakar Rally and is a multiple National Supercross and Motocross champion.


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Apurva P

