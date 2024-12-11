Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 825 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Spearheaded by entrepreneurship development organisation TiE Bangalore, the TiE Global Summit (TGS) kicked off this week in Bengaluru. In this photo essay, we feature some of the startups exhibiting at the summit venue, Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre.

Founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) is regarded as one of the world’s largest networks for entrepreneurship ecosystem development. It boasts of chapters in 61 cities across the world.

Positioning itself as the Olympics of Entrepreneurship, TGS brings together all TiE chapters.

“The event is a celebration and catalyst of entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and students. It promotes a culture where ideas prosper and innovation thrives,” Madan Padaki, President, TiE Bangalore & Trustee TiE Global, tells YourStory.

The event features multiple parallel seminar sessions, investor-founder connects, mentorship roundtables, country pavilions, and a conference track curated by INK. The ninth edition of TGS also marks the 25th anniversary of TiE Bangalore.

Founders in Kalaari Capital portfolio (including Shradha Sharma, YourStory)

TGS 2024 is supported by the Government of Karnataka and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (read our writeup on the keynote session by Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge here). Other TiE chapters in Karnataka – TiE Mysuru, TiE Hubballi and TiE Mangaluru – have collaborated for this summit.

Speakers at earlier editions of the summit include Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Ratan Tata, Larry Page, Anand Mahindra, Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, Vinod Khosla, and Arianna Huffington. This year TGS features Andre Agassi, Vidya Balan, Deepak Chopra, Ram Charan, and Kris Gopalakrishnan.

“If you lose and don’t learn, it is a loss. But if you lose and learn, then it is a gain,” tennis legend Andre Agassi said, when asked about some of the lessons that sports can teach entrepreneurs.

Andre Agassi (centre)

The TiE chapters aim to nurture transformative ideas for economic growth, job creation, and societal change. Initiatives at the summit include the TGS 100 early-stage startup challenge. The final 10 winners will pitch at the main hall.

GreenFlame is a global initiative that symbolises the intersection of entrepreneurship and sustainability. Inspired by the Olympic torch, this virtual flame travels across TiE Global chapters, promoting their commitment to environmental stewardship.

The TGS Torchbearer programme celebrates students and women entrepreneurs from rural India. Held on December 9 at IISc, the TiE Antar Prerana Leadership Summit promoted best practices of modern entrepreneurship along with the ancient wisdom of India.

Here's a look at all the action from the summit:

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at TGS 2024.)