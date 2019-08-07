A
Tech

Apple's new update to restrict background data access to WhatsApp, Messenger

Apple's move is to ensure that these messaging apps do not collect user data when they are not in use. It could compel Facebook to redesign its apps, particularly WhatsApp.

Sohini Mitter
7th Aug 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Apple is reportedly tweaking its mobile operating system in ways that can hurt Facebook's messaging apps.


In its upcoming iOS 13 update, the iPhone-maker would be restricting a feature used by WhatsApp and Messenger to make voice calls over the internet. This is to ensure that these apps do not collect user data when they are not in use. Apple also believes that it would make its devices run faster.


The development was first reported by The Information.


In the earlier iOS versions, Messenger, WhatsApp and other messaging apps would keep running Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) in the background. WhatsApp, in fact, uses the feature to enable end-to-end encryption on its messaging platform.


The move could eventually compel Facebook to redesign its messaging apps and re-think the ways in which it functions. The company said it is presently working with Apple to best address the issue.


apple


Also Read

Facebook wants to rename Instagram, WhatsApp to assert more control


In a statement to the media, a Facebook spokesperson said:


"The changes to the upcoming iOS releases are not insignificant, but we are in conversations with Apple on how best to address. To be clear — we are using the PushKit VoIP API to deliver a world-class, private messaging experience, not for the purpose of collecting data."


While Apple is pitching this as a move to secure user data, some sections of the tech universe reckon that this is to spite Facebook, whose messaging services directly compete with its own iMessage. Apps like WeChat and Snapchat too rely on VoIP when the user is on a voice call.


For users, however, Apple's move is good news as it translates into lower battery consumption on their iPhones. And, there's increased data security too.


iOS 13 is also expected to bring in new features like 'Sign in with Apple' that allows users to log in to apps and services without sharing their email addresses. This is similar to the Facebook Connect button that is ubiquitous on the internet.


Developers will have time until April 2020 to comply with Apple's new data regulations.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Apple sheds $460 B in market cap in three months; loses most valuable company tag to Microsoft


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sohini Mitter

Related Tags

play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

2 hours ago
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Shrijeet Mishra on the importance of outside-in innovation

2 hours ago
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring worxogo

4 hours ago
play

How to sell your startup and run it too: the extraordinary tale of Sharad Sanghi’s success with Netmagic

5th August 2019

Latest Stories

Ride-hailing major Uber to soon launch bus service in India

by Tenzin Norzom

Grofers hires 5,000 employees to cater to increasing demand

by Press Trust of India

NEFT to be available round the clock from December 2019, confirms RBI

by Tarush Bhalla

Grexter Living acquihires i2Stay; plans to foray into Pune, Hyderabad

by Thimmaya Poojary

German IT firm RIB Software picks up stake in Indian AI software provider Winjit Technologies

by Tarush Bhalla

Online jewellery startup JewelMaze raises $4M from Brand Capital

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore