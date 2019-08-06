A
Tech

Facebook wants to rename Instagram, WhatsApp to assert more control

Soon, Instagram and WhatsApp will sport 'from Facebook' labels on app stores as well as on users' phone screens. People are calling this "a bad move".

Sohini Mitter
6th Aug 2019
6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Soon, Instagram will be 'Instagram from Facebook' and WhatsApp will be 'WhatsApp from Facebook'. In a major rebranding exercise, Facebook wants to display its ownership of the two most influential social media apps.


The Mark Zuckerberg-owned company had acquired Instagram back in 2012 while the WhatsApp deal was sealed two years later. Until now, both apps had been operating on a standalone basis - sans the Facebook tag.


But going ahead, users might see a 'from Facebook' tag on app store listings as well as on their phone screens when they launch the apps. The development was first reported by The Information, and later confirmed by the company.


"We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook," a company spokesperson stated.


Several users took to Twitter to express disappointment terming it "a bad move".


Instagram
Also Read

[YS Exclusive] WhatsApp Global Head Will Cathcart says India is a ‘huge part of the future for ...


This move is being seen as a precursor to Facebook's planned integration of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, which is to unite the apps' underlying technical infrastructure, and allow users to communicate across the platforms. Essentially, an Instagram user can text a WhatsApp or Messenger user, and vice versa. Put together, the three apps have over 2.6 billion users.


Reports indicate that the social networking giant might be rolling this out by the end of this year or in early 2020. Even though the social networking firm hasn't directly announced the integration, it said in a prior statement,


"We’re working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks.”


Interestingly, even as the company plans to assert more control over Instagram and WhatsApp, it is facing an antitrust probe by the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is investigating if Facebook's twin acquisitions were a part of its strategy to buy out potential rivals to wipe out the competition.


Facebook had also offered to buy out Snapchat in 2013, but the photo-sharing app turned it down.


It later went on to clone Snapchat's most distinctive feature - Stories - and added it to Instagram, WhatsApp as well as the native Facebook app.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

A fresh design for Facebook, interoperable Messenger app, and business catalogue on WhatsApp: k...


6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sohini Mitter

Related Tags

play

How to sell your startup and run it too: the extraordinary tale of Sharad Sanghi’s success with Netmagic

5th August 2019
play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

1st August 2019
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

1st August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Gramophone raises Rs 24 Cr in Series A from Info Edge, Asha Impact and Better Capital

by Sujata Sangwan

Students invent water purifier to detect ‘total dissolved solid’ and pH level in water

by Tenzin Norzom

[Funding alert] AI-based SaaS startup Spyne raises seed round led by Smile Group

by Tarush Bhalla

From passion to purpose: what we can learn about innovation from these 8 successful intrapreneurs

by Madanmohan Rao

[Funding Alert] Awfis raises $30M in Series D from ChrysCapital, Sequoia, Three Sisters

by Sampath Putrevu

After smartphones, ByteDance now plans to enter the search business

by Tenzin Norzom

Partner Events

Date
Wed Aug 07 2019

Rural Marketing Summit India

Delhi
Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore