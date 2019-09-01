Thanks to technology, the mundane and often time-consuming errands that one must get done are taken care of more efficiently, with little or no effort from our end. This is especially true now when it comes to getting our vehicles serviced. The excitement at the time of purchasing a spanking new car or a shiny new motorbike dims considerably when the vehicle acts up or needs to go in for routine servicing.

But these auto startups have you sorted.





Here's a list of five auto platforms that take care of your car and bike services without any hassle:





Car Zippi





Founded in August 2015 by Suman Howlader, Bengaluru-based Carzippi offers comprehensive doorstep car care services at any location within a 30-km radius of the city. Customers can avail its services at market rates.





The turnaround time varies based on the size and condition of the vehicle and the service selected, but on an average, it takes 30 to 45 minutes. The price range of the services is between Rs 450 and Rs 5,450.





Droom





Gurugram-based Droom offers a wide range of categories from bicycle to plane and all automobile services such as warranty, RSA, insurance, and auto loan. Droom Eco helps people with inspection of their vehicle.

Eco, the company claims, is one of India’s most scientific, comprehensive, and unbiased way to get a doorstep auto inspection/Verification for a used vehicle with 1,000 checkpoints so that the buyer does not have to deal with too many unknowns. The Eco auto inspection service is built on Droom’s proprietary auto inspection methodology.





Mericar.com





Founded in 2008 by Rakesh Sidana, NCR-based Mericar.com is a marketplace and aggregator for the after-sales automotive market in India. Mericar is backed by a large international automotive corporate for pan-India, round-the-clock roadside assistance or emergency breakdowns. The app enables users to locate car repair shops in the area, either manually by name or automatically within a radius of up to 20 km through GPS.





Fixcraft





Founded in October 2018 by Vivek Sharma, Fixcraft is on a mission to ensure excellent quality repair work is accessible to everyone at a reasonable price. Available in Delhi/NCR, the company plans to extend operations in Bangalore and Pune in the next few weeks.





Clickgarage





Founded by Shashwat Yadav and Bhuvan Batra, ClickGarage is a platform that provides cars and bike owners with a complete range of post-sales services, be it regular maintenance, denting and painting, diagnostics, repairs or roadside assistance. The ClickGarage app for Android devices lets users avail customised service options, real-time alerts, and upfront estimates.



