Avail Finance's Ankush Aggarwal in conversation with Shradha Sharma; No Angel Tax but IT ambiguities still affect startups

Bengaluru-based fintech platform Avail Finance, founded in 2017 by Ankush Aggarwal and Tushar Mehndiratta, is aiming to be the financial umbrella for a billion people. In a chat with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Ankush talks about using technology to go after a different market in an ecosystem where people are building apps for the consumer space.













While Angel Tax may be set aside for DPIIT-registered firms, other Income Tax ambiguities have the startup ecosystem reeling. Critical aspects like long-term Capital Gain Tax, exemption from negative list of investments, high penalty on a transaction where share premium is involved, and protection from IT investigations are still bothering India’s entrepreneurs.













From fashion to music and entertainment- Indian women on YouTube aren’t just chasing their passion or making good use of their time. They are busy with full-time careers as YouTubers and making as much money or more than anyone working in a corporate or a startup.





We are eight months into 2019, and half a dozen Indian companies have already made their way into the billion-dollar club, or what the startup ecosystem fondly calls the ‘unicorn club’. So far, YourStory’s Research indicates that 24 Indian startups have achieved the billion-dollar-plus valuation. This year, six startups found a spot on this list.













For the last 25 years, Avani Mohan Singh's NGO Haritika has solved water issues, increased water availability, and augmented cultivable land while helping with infrastructure development to make villagers living in the backward districts of Bundelkhand self-reliant.





Indian women are slaying it on the international arena. Sportswomen in athletics, badminton, and table tennis have kept the Indian flag flying high. Encouraging girls into sports at a young age, and giving them a healthy foundation and infrastructure is key to their future success.













Co-founder of Alibaba Jack Ma believes artificial intelligence (AI) poses no threat to humanity, but Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk called that "famous last words" as the billionaire tech tycoons faced off Thursday in an occasionally animated debate on futurism in Shanghai.













Flipkart, India’s leading ecommerce startup, achieved a 25 percent reduction in single-use plastic through various methods in its packaging value chain. The ecommerce startup, owned by Walmart, has also committed to eliminate single-use plastic in packaging and move towards a 100 percent recycled plastic consumption in its supply chain by March 2021.





