A
Daily Capsule

Avail Finance's Ankush Aggarwal in conversation with Shradha Sharma; No Angel Tax but IT ambiguities still affect startups

Avail Finance wants to be the financial umbrella for a billion people. Angel Tax is gone but the fine print still reveals challenges.

Team YS
30th Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Bengaluru-based fintech platform Avail Finance, founded in 2017 by Ankush Aggarwal and Tushar Mehndiratta, is aiming to be the financial umbrella for a billion people. In a chat with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Ankush talks about using technology to go after a different market in an ecosystem where people are building apps for the consumer space.


Avail_Finance_Capsule


Angel Tax is gone but the fine print still reveals challenges


While Angel Tax may be set aside for DPIIT-registered firms, other Income Tax ambiguities have the startup ecosystem reeling. Critical aspects like long-term Capital Gain Tax, exemption from negative list of investments, high penalty on a transaction where share premium is involved, and protection from IT investigations are still bothering India’s entrepreneurs.


angel tax


Meet women artists making money from YouTube


From fashion to music and entertainment- Indian women on YouTube aren’t just chasing their passion or making good use of their time. They are busy with full-time careers as YouTubers and making as much money or more than anyone working in a corporate or a startup.


women YouTubers

L-R (top)- X, Pooja Luthra, Anisha, Prajakta Koli, Vidya Iyer, Shruti Anand, Seja Kumar,


Bigbasket, Dream11, Ola Electric, and more: meet 2019's unicorns


We are eight months into 2019, and half a dozen Indian companies have already made their way into the billion-dollar club, or what the startup ecosystem fondly calls the ‘unicorn club’. So far, YourStory’s Research indicates that 24 Indian startups have achieved the billion-dollar-plus valuation. This year, six startups found a spot on this list. 


Unicorn 2019


The man who has solved water woes of farmers in Bundelkhand


For the last 25 years, Avani Mohan Singh's NGO Haritika has solved water issues, increased water availability, and augmented cultivable land while helping with infrastructure development to make villagers living in the backward districts of Bundelkhand self-reliant.


Avani Mohan Singh, Haritika

Avani Mohan Singh, Haritika


India needs to develop women’s sports at the grassroots level


Indian women are slaying it on the international arena. Sportswomen in athletics, badminton, and table tennis have kept the Indian flag flying high. Encouraging girls into sports at a young age, and giving them a healthy foundation and infrastructure is key to their future success.


Women in sports


Jack Ma vs Elon Musk: Tech tycoons spar on future of AI


Co-founder of Alibaba Jack Ma believes artificial intelligence (AI) poses no threat to humanity, but Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk called that "famous last words" as the billionaire tech tycoons faced off Thursday in an occasionally animated debate on futurism in Shanghai. 


Jack Ma-Elon Musk


Flipkart reduces single-use plastic by 25 percent


Flipkart, India’s leading ecommerce startup, achieved a 25 percent reduction in single-use plastic through various methods in its packaging value chain. The ecommerce startup, owned by Walmart, has also committed to eliminate single-use plastic in packaging and move towards a 100 percent recycled plastic consumption in its supply chain by March 2021.


Flipkart

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

This man’s blog on Excel has turned so big that Microsoft has taken notice

Pardeep Goyal

From an investment of Rs 44,000 to revenues of Rs 5 Cr: how this Pune-based startup helps entrepreneurs with Business Setup

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Avail Finance's Ankush Aggarwal in conversation with Shradha Sharma; No Angel Tax but IT ambiguities still affect startups
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Stories, startups, and scripts – meet the authors at Bangalore Business LitFest 2019

Madanmohan Rao

Smart India Hackathon: Team Dhruva’s innovation sends an SOS in case of an accident

Swethavimala.M

A brief history of Tesla and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk’s personal life

Ramarko Sengupta

The top 15 Warren Buffett quotes for entrepreneurs – on reputation, investment, and opportunities

Sutrishna Ghosh

Duped by a broker, this IIM Calcutta alumnus started a proptech startup to ease the home buying process

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Tiger Global, WestBridge Capital lead $42M Series C round in edtech startup Vedantu

Sujata Sangwan

Partner Events

Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Bangalore Business Literature Fest

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore