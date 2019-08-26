A
SPACE-TECH

This time, Chandrayaan 2 gives you a closer look at the Moon's craters

Here are the first images of the various craters taken from the Terrain Mapping Camera - 2, courtesy ISRO's mission to Moon, Chandrayaan 2.

Krishna Reddy
26th Aug 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Last week, Chandrayaan 2 didn't just enter the lunar orbit but also took some stunning images of the Moon. Now, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) inches closer towards its mission to soft-land on the its South Pole, the camera integrated on Chandrayaan 2 has been relaying some breathtaking images of our very own natural satellite.


At the moment, Chandrayaan 2 is orbiting the lunar surface, and with the help of Terrain Mapping Camera 2, or (TMC-2), has taken some images of the Moon. This time around, space enthusiasts have cause to cheer as the pictures are from a closer distance and much clearer.

Taken from an altitude at 4,375 km, the camera has captured surfaces showcasing impact craters such as Jackson, Mitra, Mach, and Korolev.

The craters on the Moon


Jackson is an impact crater located in the northern hemisphere of the far side of the Moon, and spans over 71 km in diameter.  At the outer rim of the crater named Mach is another impact crater, Mitra (92 km in diameter). 

It is named after Prof Sisir Kumar Mitra, who was an Indian physicist and Padma Bhushan recipient known for his pioneering work in the field of ionosphere and radiophysics.


ISRO

Images of craters Jackson, Mitra, Mach, and Korolev taken by Chandrayaan 2 (Images: ISRO)

Also Read

Look what Chandrayaan 2 sent back to Earth

Another crater, called Korolev, too can be seen in the image. It is a 437km diameter crater that has several small craters of varying sizes.


But wait, there is more captured by our Chandrayaan 2. In the second image of the northern region of the Moon released, one can spot the Sommerfeld crater, which is a large impact crater located in the far side northern latitudes of the Moon. 


The crater has an overall diameter of 169km, with a flat interior surrounded by a ring mountain. Sommerfeld has a number of smaller craters that lie along its rim edge. 


ISRO

Sommerfeld and Kirkwood craters (Images: ISRO)

Also Read

India continues NASA legacy 50 years after Apollo 11 mission; Chandrayaan 2 carries micro laser...


It has been named after Dr Arnold Sommerfeld, who is a German physicist in the field of atomic and quantum physics. The Terrain Mapping Camera-2 also took images of another well-formed impact crater, approximately 68km in diameter, located north-east to the Sommerfeld crater, and is named after the American astronomer Daniel Kirkwood.


All eyes will be on Chandrayaan 2 on September 7, when ISRO's mission to Moon makes a soft landing on the South Pole. If it succeeds, India will be the fourth nation to do so, after the US, Russia, and China.


Until then, we wait to see what other wonders Chandrayaan 2 sends back home.




(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

ISRO sets eyes on Venus, plans 7 other interplanetary missions in next 10 years



3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Krishna Reddy

With a keen interest in the field of science and a passion for writing, I look forward to exploring and telling the world about the niche innovations that hold the capacity of bringing a revolution. With a background in engineering and social campaigning, I also take interest in understanding the positive social aspects to bring out the ongoing challenges faced and solved by the people on their own capabilities.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

A month after CCD Founder VG Siddhartha’s demise, his father passes away

Sujata Sangwan

Most expensive divorce? Jeff Bezos may soon lose 'richest man' title as Bill Gates narrows gap

Sohini Mitter

100 outlets and Rs 40 Cr revenue in 2 years: Frozen Bottle’s milkshake revolution

Vishal Krishna

On Microland’s 30th anniversary, Kar has a visionary plan for technology to do more and intrude less

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
No challenges, no success - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

On Microland’s 30th anniversary, Kar has a visionary plan for technology to do more and intrude less

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Kunal Shah's Cred raises $120M in Series B funding led by Ribbit Capital, Gemini Investments

Tarush Bhalla

WeWork India's holding company pledges shares to raise Rs 200 Cr debt

Sameer Ranjan

[Funding alert] AI-powered edtech startup Blackboard Radio raises seed round from Villgro, others

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Singer Sukhbir Singh on top gear, invests in electric vehicle startup eBikeGo

Sameer Ranjan

Amazon launches military veterans employment programme in India

Thimmaya Poojary

Partner Events

Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore
Fri Sep 13 2019

15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

Mumbai