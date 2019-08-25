A
[Jobs Roundup] Do you love planning content? Check out these openings

If you have the flair for content production and have a strategist’s mind, here’s a list of jobs at startups we have curated for you.

Swethavimala.M
25th Aug 2019
The demand for content has increased rapidly. While forming content might seem like an easy task, strategising and marketing it is an acquired skill and the ultimate need of the hour.


A content strategist tells the compelling story of a company/brand to portray the work of the company and increase brand awareness. They represent the brand, devise, and implement quality improvisations to the existing strategies. Their day-to-day job duties include research and analysis, content presentation, content delivery, copywriting and editing.


For a startup, the role of a content strategist is quintessential as the content has to be strategised and marketed effectively for the company’s growth.


Content strategy
YourStory has curated a list of job openings for a content strategist:


Savanna HR

Content Strategist (Advertising/Content/Design)

Experience needed: 5+ years


The team is looking for a creative and dedicated content strategist. Researching on customer needs, publishing curated content, creating style guides and scheduling social media posts would be their responsibilities. Knowledge of content management systems like WordPress and familiarity with HTML, SEO tools is expected out of the candidate.


For more information, click here.


Near Pte Ltd

Content Strategist

Experience needed: 5+ years


Near is on the lookout for a charismatic candidate who can ideate and deliver effective content across markets. They have to devise and execute plans for multi-platform campaigns along with the demand team, track and analyse content performance and perform qualitative and quantitative content auditing. Originality and clarity are their primary expectations.


For more information, click here.


Cryptic Intel

Content strategist

Experience needed: Not Specified


As a content strategist at Cryptic Intel, the candidate has to be artistic and active. They will have to liaise between the client and design team and work with the operations team for execution of the content. Analysing reports and strategising content is their major responsibility. Excellent interpersonal skills with the clients is required.


For more information, click here.


TopppersEdge.com India Pvt Ltd

Content Strategist

Experience needed: 7+ years


The candidate will have to be a prolific content creator and analyst to gather user insights and strategies for effective content. Experience in project management, handling Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM) tools is a plus. Exceptional communication and organisational skills are expected of the candidate.


For more information, click here.


GreatLearning

Content Strategist

Experience needed: 1-5 years


The educational platform is on the lookout for an innovative content strategist who can analyse and apply technological trends in online learning. They will be responsible for designing and managing online courses and projects. Knowledge of a Learning Management System and visual design skills is a prerequisite.


For more information, click here.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Swethavimala.M

