YourStory presents The Great Indian Startup Showcase: A day-long live storytelling marathon to celebrate National Startup Day

India’s startup ecosystem has transformed dramatically over the past decade, and YourStory has been at the forefront, chronicling this incredible journey. Over the years, we have had the pleasure of telling more than 1 lakh stories of inspiring and outstanding changemakers who are building a new India. And this is only the beginning.

On January 16, on the occasion of the 9th edition of National Startup Day, we bring to you a first-of-its-kind storytelling experience—The Great Indian Startup Showcase.

Join us on LinkedIn for a day-long live marathon startup showcase, where 200+ handpicked early-stage startups from across the country will spotlight the innovation, resilience, and creativity driving the entrepreneurs of India’s tomorrow.

From disruptive technologies to groundbreaking ideas, this marathon showcase will provide a platform for founders to share their journeys, highlight their innovations, and connect with a wider audience.

So, whether you are an aspiring entrepreneur or someone who has already started on this journey, tune in to join this movement and witness the power of Indian startups shaping tomorrow.

Together, let’s celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit that defines India!

P.S. Want to share your startup story during the showcase? Sign up here! Our team will evaluate your application and get back to you if the criteria are met.