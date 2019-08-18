A
FinTech

Banking, govt, critical infrastructure most targeted by cybercriminals in 2018-19: Cisco

About 26 percent of these overall cybercrime attacks cost organisations in the country upwards of $5 million each, Cisco stated.

Press Trust of India
18th Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Banking and finance, government and critical infrastructure were among the most targeted sectors in India by cybercriminals in 2018-19, according to tech major Cisco. 


Also, about 26 percent of these overall attacks cost organisations in the country upwards of $5 million each.


shutter
"The hackers are persistent, and their campaigns are very targeted. We have found that sectors like banking and finance (20.1 percent), government (19.6 percent) and critical infrastructure (15.1 percent) were among those that continue to face the highest threat of cyberattacks," Cisco India and SAARC Director (Security Business) Vishak Raman told PTI.


He added that cybercriminals are also increasingly targeting sectors like defence (15.1 percent), IT, telecom and healthcare. 


"They are using a host of mechanisms like point of sale attacks to target sectors like retail, hospitality, entertainment and e-commerce. Ransomware are used to attack public sector entities, transportation as well as banking and finance verticals," he said.


Raman cited an Asia-Pacific Security Capabilities Benchmark Study conducted by Cisco that found 21 percent respondents saying cost of breach for them was between $5 million-$9.9 million, while another 5 percent said it was more than $10 million for them.


The cost of breach included loss of revenue, customers, and other costs related to the event. About 27 percent said the cost of less than $100,000 -- an indication that while the amount involved may be small but the volume of such attacks is growing.


"Companies are now spending on not just protection but also increasingly on proactive threat hunting, more forensics," he said.


A joint study last year by cybersecurity software giant McAfee and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) reveals that cybercrime takes a $600 billion toll on the global economy. The report titled 'Economic Impact of Cybercrime – No Slowing Down' states cyber attacks cost 0.8 percent of the global GDP.


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Cybercrime takes a $600 B toll on the global economy, finds study

Also Read

Response to cybercrime a major challenge for businesses: IBM study


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

14th August 2019
play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

Zomato calls for truce with restaurant owners, says willing to rectify mistakes

by Press Trust of India

Govt to clarify on the applicability of FDI policy on digital media: sources

by Press Trust of India

Meet the 5 medtech startups focusing on affordable diagnostic solutions to keep India in the pink of health

by Tenzin Norzom

Tamil Nadu students bring winds of change to rural India with a self-charging fan

by Sameer Ranjan

Student accommodation startup MyRoomie is tapping technology to provide youngsters a home away from home

by Sameer Ranjan

Aligarh students’ cooling system a boon for farmers working in the fields

by Debolina Biswas

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore