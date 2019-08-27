How DBS’s head of AI and Big Data is leading the bank's digital transformation

Technology has transformed every industry, and banking – an extremely data-driven field - is no exception. As more and more millennials join the workforce, traditional banks need to reinvent and take on a digital avatar or risk becoming irrelevant. Be it the cloud, big data, blockchain, or AI, new technologies allow banks to strengthen customer engagement with innovative and personalised offerings.





And leading the digital transformation at multibillion-dollar bank DBS is Siew Choo Soh, Managing Director, Group Head of Consumer Banking and Big Data/AI Technology.





In four years, she has not only launched the India R&D centre for DBS, but has also moved the bank towards AI and big data. She continues to drive digital transformation by leveraging agile, cloud computing, big data, AI, and ML, even as she focuses on increasing the representation of Women in Tech.





Constantly motivating her team to learn and grow, Siew Choo Soh tells YourStory what her mandate was when she joined DBS, how she took a bank with “no engineering culture” on an agile digital journey, and why she believes it is important to engage with startups.





Edited excerpts of the interview:





Siew Choo Soh

YourStory: Tell us about your early days at DBS.





Siew Choo Soh: I joined DBS in 2014, but, had spent 19 years building banking technology before that. I had worked at JP Morgan for two decades as a technology person and DBS was a great opportunity because it was about transforming core banking services.





When I came to DBS, I had to convince the management that going digital meant several things. It meant revamping the entire IT strategy. We were always outsourcing our work and it was not cost-effective; it was not preparing us for the future. So I came to India and set up the bank’s tech centre, in Hyderabad, from scratch. It had zero members in 2016; now we have around 2,100 people and the headcount is going up.





Obviously, by then, I had convinced the DBS board that a digital bank requires a strong in-house IT team that would lead the bank to the future. The presentation was not just on cost savings alone, it was about technology and owning those benefits from creating our own tech rather than working with vendors. There was 40 percent cost saving when we started building the tech ourselves.





We launched a chatbot four years ago, which could literally open a bank account for you in 90 seconds. DBS, which had no engineering culture in 2015, is now an agile digital bank. This happened because the entire bank wanted to embark on this digital journey.





DBS was kind enough to take a leap of faith based on what I had proposed. This is one of the things I advise young people. I did not ask for resources to build a digital practice; I spoke about the advantages and what I could do to deliver the programme. When I went ahead to create a digital bank, the CIO of DBS ensured that the entire organisation was aligned to that change.





YS: What was the change that you talked about from a bank’s perspective?





SCS: A bank usually shies away from the cloud. But, we redefined that. We started building cloud computing, focused on developing platforms, and using open source more closely. Open source allows you to scale faster when you have an in-house team building for you.





When you are in technology, you figure out how to use older banking technologies and integrate them well with new technologies. The core technology or legacy was not removed overnight, but using new resources helped us service our clients faster.





So, in banking parlance, a digital bank is about understanding the credit risk and the underwriting part of the business. As an engineer, you have to understand the journey of the customer, how they apply for loans, how we should pull their credit history, and make disbursements. A digital bank allows speed to know the balance sheet limits on a daily basis. If we know, this then technology helps a bank understand its risk and ensures that its balance sheet is stable.









YS: As a leader, how do you look at work?





SCS: My role is to enable my team to learn continuously and support each other. I constantly question people on what they are building, what they are learning, and have they been discussing technology with others. I constantly have town halls and tell people what they should learn. People have to keep learning and upgrading skills.





Let us put it this way, if you want to be a digital bank and want to use things like AI, then, you need everyone in the team to be on top of their game. We use AI to do the data heavy lifting for us. I am constantly looking at what is happening in technology around the world.





I don’t watch Netflix because the only way you can build a large organisation is when you are constantly using the opportunities to build something like a digital bank and seamless experiences. Business models are changing in every business and technology is at the centre of everything.





One thing is certain: I am constantly brushing up on my computer skills and I am constantly reading too. At the moment I am reading Becoming by Michelle Obama as I believe her to be an inspiration for many individuals.





YS: Have you engaged with startups in India?





SCS: Yes, fintech is becoming very popular in India. We are still studying the technology architecture of UPI and are waiting for it to scale. I have met a few startups in data analytics and lending. If you are a leader, then you have to manage time to meet people who are innovating. You can learn a lot from startups.









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)







