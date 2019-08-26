On Microland’s 30th anniversary, Kar has a visionary plan for technology to do more and intrude less

At a press event held on Monday celebrating Microland’s 30th anniversary, Founder and Chairman Pradeep Kar unveiled the company’s innovative vision for the future, while emphasising the company’s consistent growth even after three decades.





The focus going forward for Microland will be on technology that will do more and intrude less. “On an average, a company survives only 21 years, and we have gone on to our 30th year. It is important to look at what the future trend is, and enable the infrastructure as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is the future,” says Pradeep Kar, Founder of Microland.

Pradeep Kar, Chairman and Managing Director of Microland

Microland sources say the company's revenues are close to $1 billion dollar. But the company, being privately held, does not disclose its revenues.





Microland has been enabling businesses optimise internal processes, interact with clients in innovative ways, and increase employee productivity. Known for its secure, reliable, and predictable infrastructure, Microland’s suite of services are designed to make human relationship with technology harmonious: in essence, where technology does more and intrudes less.





The new suite of services is targeted to meet Microland clients’ rising demand for advanced automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), IIoT, Cloud, and cybersecurity. Microland has been investing steadily over the past half decade to secure talent, skills, tools, and frameworks necessary to re-invent itself - staying ahead of the curve even as the rate of technological change increases exponentially.





“We have laid the groundwork for the next stage of our journey,” Kar explained. Having made significant leadership additions, and doubled down on partnerships, innovation labs, and global delivery hubs, Microland’s presence goes beyond India, to the Middle East, the UK and the US.





Ashish Mahadwar, President, Global Sales & Marketing, Microland, explained, “Today, as infrastructure blends with automation and IIoT, Microland has the agility and innovation to ensure our clients’ embrace of AI, automation, and IIoT is predictable, reliable, stable, and industry-leading.”





With a commitment to make ‘digital’ happen, Manjanath Nayak, Senior Vice-President and IIoT Leader of Microland, says, “A system integrator for today’s IIoT ecosystem requires a team with a strong IT-OT skills to securely deliver business outcomes and ROI. We believe that with the investments and alliances that Microland has made in the recent years, it is uniquely positioned to be the preferred IIoT services partner for global enterprises.”





Incorporated in 1989, headquartered in Bengaluru, Microland has 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centres in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.





(Edited by Dipti Nair)







