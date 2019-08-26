DocsApp acquires doctor-patient engagement platform DocWise for undisclosed sum

Bengaluru-based online doctor consultation platform, DocsApp, recently made its first acquisition with patient-doctor engagement optimisation platform DocWise for an undisclosed sum.





DocWise claims to be preferred by more than 1,000 senior consultants from top hospitals to streamline patient communication. The move will help DocsApp’s doctor network and enrich its engagement with the community, said a release.





Speaking on the acquisition, Satish Kannan, CEO & Co-founder, DocsApp, said,

“DocWise has not only enabled doctors to streamline the queues at their clinic, but also helped bridge the doctor-patient communication gap. At DocsApp, we believe in empowering doctors, and DocWise’s product increases both efficiency and productivity of doctors. Together, we will be able to help patients easily access doctors through our platform”.









Founded by IIT alumni Rahul Gupta and Samar Ahmed, DocWise helps doctors optimise their post consultation patient engagement including follow-ups and patient clinic visits. It has completed more than a lakh consultations on its platform.





DocWise had previously raised funding from former Flipkart executives, as well as angel investors via LetsVenture. Following the acquisition, Rahul Gupta has joined DocsApp as the Head of Consumer Business, whereas Samar Ahmed will be spearheading the company’s doctor Ecosystem.





On the acquisition, Rahul Gupta of DocWise, added,

“We are excited to join hands with DocsApp, led by Satish and Enba. Together we share a vision to make quality healthcare accessible to billions. The decision to combine forces with DocsApp will allow us to strengthen our position in the digital healthcare segment.”

With 5,000 doctors on board, DocsApp provides consultation in 20 specialities including gynaecology, sexology, paediatrics, dermatology, psychiatry, and weight management among others via chat, video, or voice call. With DocsApp’s new product line, doctors can now consult more patients, improve visibility, and manage their clinic practices better, the release added.





Since its inception in 2015, the app has acquired a significant user base across India, and provides 200,000+ consultations per month. Through DocsApp, one can even order medicines and lab tests from home.





DocsApp has raised $10.1 million till now from Bessemer Venture Partners, Rebright Partners, Techmatrix Corporation, DeNA Networks and Facebook’s angel investors, InnoVen Capital, Anand Rajaraman, and Venky Harinarayan.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)







