A
Tech

Trump says it again: Won't allow Chinese tech giant Huawei in US

US President Donald Trump says his country is willing to do business ‘for non-security things with Huawei’, but won’t deal with the Chinese tech firm for anything ‘to do with national security’.

Press Trust of India
2nd Aug 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said his administration would not allow Huawei, the Chinese technology giant, inside the country as it is related to national security.


Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump says the US has not changed its stance on Chinese tech maker Huawei.


"We're not allowing Huawei into our country. We have not changed on that," Trump told reporters responding to a question.


“We can do business for non-security things with Huawei because that's -- we'll do that. But anything having to do with national security, we're not dealing with Huawei,” Trump said.


Meanwhile, Senators Marco Rubio and Ron Wyden sent a letter, urging Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to update the State Department's travel advisories to alert US citizens travelling to countries that use Chinese surveillance and monitoring systems.  


They urged Pompeo to tell people about the threat they face through the use of Chinese technologies like "smart city" and "safe city" systems.


“The Chinese government is exporting advanced surveillance and monitoring systems as part of a broad effort to spread its authoritarian model abroad and influence foreign countries," they said.

Also Read

Why the smartphone world needs Huawei and the US ban is worrisome


The Chinese are 'watching'


Chinese companies like Huawei and China National Electronics Import and Export Corporation are selling, loaning, or transferring to foreign governments so-called "smart city" and "safe city" systems - a broad array of surveillance and monitoring technologies, including cameras, facial recognition along with artificial intelligence and cloud systems, that can be used to track and monitor individuals, the Senators said in the letter.


According to The New York Times, more than 18 countries now use Chinese intelligent monitoring systems. These include Germany, which has strong privacy and human rights protections, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, which do not, the letter said.


Freedom House's 2018 Freedom on the Net report indicates that supplying technology to countries with poor rights records might not only benefit local authoritarians; it might benefit China also.


“As more of the world's critical telecommunications infrastructure is built by China," writes Freedom House, "global data may become more accessible to the Chinese intelligence agencies through both legal and extra-legal methods".


According to the Senators, the State Department has a core responsibility to make American citizens aware of the threats.


"Indeed, Americans need to know that repressive regimes may use China-made technology to gain access to sensitive data or that Chinese intelligence may gain access to data, even if Americans never set foot in China," they said.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

Huawei still number two smartphone seller despite US sanctions


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

1st August 2019
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

1st August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019

Latest Stories

Engineering students present an ocean cleaning device at the Smart India Hackathon, win Rs 75,000

by Sameer Ranjan

Ola expands Australia operations by driving into tourist hub Sunshine Coast

by Sampath Putrevu

Automation Anywhere acquires Paris-based firm Klevops

by Thimmaya Poojary

At AWS Startup CXO Mixer, startups and VCs pitch to one another, while sharing tips on how to build a successful business

by Jerlin Justus

Rapido resumes service in Tamil Nadu as Madras High Court stays earlier ban order

by Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Coworking startup GoHive raises Rs 2.5Cr in Pre-Series A

by Rashi Varshney

Partner Events

Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi
Date
Wed Aug 07 2019

Rural Marketing Summit India

Delhi
Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore