A
Transportation

Dunzo introduces bicycle for delivery, welcomes new partners aboard

Dunzo’s cycle programme will start in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Pune. The platform has over a thousand bicycle partners already.

Apurva P
21st Aug 2019
Hyperlocal delivery platform Dunzo has announced the introduction of bicycles as its delivery vehicles.

According to a statement, released by the company, this implementation is aimed at creating an impact on its business and environment.


Commenting on the development, Kabeer Biswas, CEO and Co-Founder, Dunzo said,


“At Dunzo, we have always worked towards making partners more self-sufficient and financially independent. As entrepreneurs in their own right, introducing bicycles as a vehicle option for partners brings down the financial investment they need to make for the long term."


He added, "Bicycles are a healthier choice for partners in that its easier to maintain as a vehicle, it involves zero fuel costs, ensures better insurance coverage, and improves overall affordability. These savings can be mutually beneficial for the partner and the company and lead to more earning opportunities for partners who do not own a bike.”


Dunzo’s cycle programme will start in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Pune. More geographies will soon join the list. The platform has over a thousand partners on bicycles already.


Dunzo

Dunzo cycle partners

At present, Dunzo's delivery partners use two-wheelers. It claims to have a current fleet of over 18,000 monthly active partners, which includes students, graduates, entrepreneurs, farmers, senior citizens, teachers, drivers, single parents, and domestic workers. 


The company, in a statement, said that bicycles on the platform have widened the partner onboarding funnel, claiming it allows partners to enhance their family income without having to do any upfront investment.


This new model has attracted students who can earn pocket money delivering for a few hours.


Apart from cycles, Dunzo is also providing social and monetary benefits like on task life-insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh, mediclaim, discount on medicines from partner pharmacies, discounted medical examinations at partner hospitals, on-call doctor availability for family-based emergencies for high performing partners, and daily, weekly, and monthly incentives, as well as a national recognition programme for high-performing partners.


Founded in 2015 by Kabeer Biswas, Dalvir Suri, Mukund Jha, and Ankur Aggarwal, Dunzo enables transactions across commerce, courier, and commute. Its three-sided platform works with local merchants, independent delivery partners and users to move things throughout the city across categories including, groceries, food, packages, medicines and others.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

