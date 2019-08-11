Flipkart partners with NSDC to train 20,000 delivery executives

Flipkart, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace owned by Walmart, partnered with Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC) of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train 20,000 of its delivery executives or Wishmasters across the country.





According to a press release issued by Flipkart, this is the first-ever partnership between an ecommerce company and LSC and is intended to certify the supply chain workforce in all aspects of product delivery and customer experience.





Flipkart plans to extend this training programme along with LSC for an additional 30,000 individuals on its supply chain workforce.





As part of the training programme, Flipkart with LSC, will be conducting eight-hour-long training modules for its delivery executives to teach them about the finer nuances of the delivery mechanism.









The training includes an understanding of local transportation laws and regulations and sound knowledge of the end-to-end supply chain. Apart from these, it will also teach necessary soft skills to interact with customers better through behaviour-focussed sessions, including roleplaying.





Upon successful completion of the training, delivery executives will be awarded a ‘Recognition of Prior Learning’ (RPL) certification as per National Skill Qualification Framework (NSFQ).





Flipkart, which currently delivers more than one million shipments every day across 100 percent pincodes in the country, has co-developed this training module along with the Logistics Skill Sector Council.





LSC began training Flipkart’s delivery executives in May 2019 and has trained over 4,000 of the 20,000 delivery executives so far. It aims to train the company's 30,000 supply chain associates in the coming months.





“As a committed player, we at Flipkart, understand the importance of having not only trained workforce but giving them a path to grow, thereby empowering the entire ecosystem,” said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President for Ekart.





Commenting on the partnership, Capt. T S Ramanujam, CEO of Logistics Skill Sector Council, said, “Skill development has been a key focus of the Union government and has been initiated to benefit the largely unorganised logistics industry. Our combined efforts could go a long way towards creating an organized sector from India’s logistics workforce.”





This partnership with LSC is one of the several capability development initiatives undertaken by Flipkart for its employees. Earlier, Flipkart trained nearly 10,000 of its supply chain associates and executives under FlipAhead, a talent development programme started in 2016 to clear the path for career development.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







