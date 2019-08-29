Flipkart Group partners Nautica to manage online-offline biz

Flipkart Group on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Authentic Brands Group that grants the Walmart-owned company licensing and distribution rights in India for global lifestyle brand Nautica.

As part of the agreement, Flipkart Group will manage Nautica's online and offline business, through a network of franchise partners, helping to strengthen the brand and its business in India, a statement said.

This will open new avenues with the combined strength of Flipkart and Myntra, it added.





The specialty teams at Flipkart Group will bring their expertise in design, product development, merchandising and more to address unique consumer demands of the market, it said.









"The integrated approach across channels will lead to a refined shopping experience and bring industry-first practices including Endless Aisle, a technology solution that allows shoppers to virtually browse additional product offerings and self-checkout capabilities for convenience to Nautica stores," it added.

Nautica will be the first global brand of such size and scale to be managed by Flipkart end-to-end with the aim of growing its existing customer base across India, the statement said.

"We aim to grow Nautica's business in India and offer consumers the best shopping experience by integrating our technology expertise across various consumer touch points," Flipkart Senior Vice President and Group Head - Fashion (Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong) Rishi Vasudev said.





Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Authentic Brands Group, said, Flipkart Group brings a high degree of technological capabilities, making them an ideal partner for Nautica.





"We are confident that this partnership will help us engage more customers and we look forward to growing Nautica's presence in India, an important growth market for the brand," he added.





Recently, the Walmart-owned ecommerce major also launched movies and shows on its Android app.

The 'Flipkart Video' feature is being rolled out in a staggered manner. New users are getting the preference. All content is available for free; users just have to sign in. Flipkart has partnered with OTT content creators Viu, TVF, Arre, Dice Media, and VOOT.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)







