10 Short books you can read before the end of the year

The end of the year often feels like a race against the clock. Between work deadlines, holiday plans, and New Year’s resolutions peeking around the corner, finding time for yourself can seem impossible. Yet, in those fleeting moments, what better way to unwind than diving into a compelling book? The best part: you don’t need to commit to a 1,000-page epic. A short book can be just as impactful, offering the perfect blend of brevity and brilliance.

Whether you’re looking for thought-provoking nonfiction, classic literature, or a heartwarming tale, these short books—ranging from 100 to 250 pages—will fit snugly into your schedule and leave you feeling inspired.

10 short books to read before the year ends

1. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Pages: 197

Why read it: The Alchemist is more than just a story; it’s a philosophy for life. Santiago’s journey to find treasure teaches us about perseverance, self-discovery, and the importance of listening to our hearts. Coelho’s narrative is simple yet profound, packed with universal truths that resonate regardless of where you are in your journey. The book's spiritual undertone makes it an ideal companion for moments of reflection.

2. Animal Farm by George Orwell

Pages: 112

Why read it: Orwell masterfully uses anthropomorphised animals to critique political ideologies and the corrupting nature of power. This allegory isn’t just a commentary on Soviet-era communism—it’s a timeless exploration of how good intentions can go awry. With its sharp wit and thought-provoking themes, Animal Farm invites readers to reflect on the dynamics of authority and rebellion in any society.

3. Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck

Pages: 107

Why read it: Set during the Great Depression, this novella delves deep into human emotions and the fragility of dreams. Steinbeck’s vivid portrayal of George and Lennie’s friendship highlights the complexities of loyalty and the human desire for belonging. Its heartbreaking conclusion leaves a lasting impression, making it a literary masterpiece that prompts reflection on societal norms and personal morality.

4. We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Pages: 64

Why Read It: This essay redefines feminism in a modern context, addressing stereotypes and advocating for inclusion and equality. Adichie’s conversational tone makes her arguments relatable, whether you’re new to the concept or well-versed in gender discussions. It’s a concise, impactful read that challenges preconceived notions and sparks meaningful conversations.

5. Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse

Pages: 152

Why Read It: Siddhartha isn’t just a story; it’s a spiritual odyssey. Following the protagonist’s quest for enlightenment, Hesse explores themes of identity, detachment, and the interconnectedness of life. The poetic language and profound insights offer a meditative reading experience, making it a perfect choice for those seeking deeper meaning as the year ends.

6. The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman

Pages: 178

Why Read It: Gaiman weaves a tale that feels both intimate and otherworldly, capturing the essence of childhood wonder and fear. The story’s blend of nostalgia, fantasy, and existential musings creates a unique narrative that lingers in the mind long after the last page. This book is a reminder of how our past shapes us and how stories can offer solace.

7. A Room of One’s Own by Virginia Woolf

Pages: 114

Why Read It: Woolf’s essay remains a cornerstone of feminist literature. Her arguments about the financial and creative constraints placed on women writers still resonate today. With its blend of wit, intellect, and advocacy, the essay challenges readers to think critically about gender roles and the conditions necessary for creativity to flourish.

8. The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Pages: 180

Why Read It: Fitzgerald’s exploration of wealth, love, and the American Dream offers a snapshot of the Roaring Twenties while addressing timeless themes. The glamorous yet tragic world of Jay Gatsby serves as a cautionary tale about the pursuit of material success and unrequited love. Its lyrical prose makes it a treat for readers who appreciate language as much as story.

9. Kitchen by Banana Yoshimoto

Pages: 150

Why Read It: This novel celebrates resilience in the face of loss and the healing power of food, relationships, and routine. Yoshimoto’s prose is both delicate and poignant, crafting a narrative that feels deeply personal yet universally relatable. It’s an ideal read for those who find comfort in stories about human connections and emotional growth.

10. The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran

Pages: 107

Why Read It: The Prophet is a treasure trove of poetic wisdom, covering topics like love, work, and freedom. Gibran’s insights are timeless, allowing readers to reflect on life’s most profound questions. Its structure, with each chapter acting as a standalone meditation, makes it a perfect companion for introspection and self-improvement.