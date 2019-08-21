A
Funding

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Tala raises $110M in Series D round

The US-based company will use the funding to expand in India, support the launch of new products centered on financial health, and grow its team.

Vishal Krishna
21st Aug 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Fintech startup Tala has raised $110 million in Series D round led by RPS Ventures. The round also saw participation from GGV Capital and previous investors including IVP, Revolution Growth, Lowercase Capital, Data Collective VC, ThomVest Ventures, and PayPal Ventures.


The company said the funding will fuel its expansion in India, support the launch of new products centered on financial health, and help Tala grow its team across all its offices, including its Bengaluru engineering hub.


Shivani Siroya - Tala

Shivani Siroya, Founder, Tala

The US-based company offers unsecured loans via smartphone, instantly underwriting customers, and disbursing credit through an Android app. Till now, the company has disbursed loans of more than $1 billion to four million customers, with a 90 percent repayment rate.


With the new round, Kabir Misra, Founding General Partner at RPS Ventures, will be part of Tala’s board of directors.


Shivani Siroya, the Indian-American Founder and CEO of Tala, spent much of her childhood in Udaipur, Rajasthan, where her family hails from, and later returned to India as a researcher with the United Nations Population Fund.

 

After encountering the problem of the global underbanked first-hand, Shivani founded Tala to build a financial system to help the underserved.


“We are thrilled to be accelerating Tala’s growth in India, where my entrepreneurial journey began,” said Shivani.

“India is one of the most dynamic fintech markets in the world, and we have the product, the world-class team, and now the funding to meet the country’s massive unmet demand for equitable financial services. I’m excited to welcome RPS Ventures and GGV to our investor base as part of this round,” she said.

Over the past year, Tala raised an additional $100 million in debt financing, including $50 million led by Colchis Capital. It has more than 500 employees across its offices in Bengaluru, Santa Monica, Nairobi, Mexico City, and Manila.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Paytm wins title sponsorship for BCCI international and domestic seasons 2019-23

Also Read

WATCH: Fintech startup Money View is targeting a new generation of loan seekers to scale its bu...


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Vishal Krishna
Vishal Krishna is a Business Editor who writes about the economic and social issues relevant to the development of India. At YourStory he networks with colourful folks that build a nation through startups, small business and large corporate. He is also a closet guitarist and a sports fan.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

100 outlets and Rs 40 Cr revenue in 2 years: Frozen Bottle’s milkshake revolution

Vishal Krishna

Paytm wins title sponsorship for BCCI international and domestic seasons 2019-23

Rashi Varshney

From an investment of Rs 44,000 to revenues of Rs 5 Cr: how this Pune-based startup helps entrepreneurs with Business Setup

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
The 100 outlets & Rs 40 Cr 'frozen' revolution; The journey of Dunzo CTO Mukund Jha
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

15 inspirational quotes by Sergey Brin, the brain behind Google

Sutrishna Ghosh

Amazon inaugurates its largest campus in Hyderabad

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] AI enterprise data platform Resonance raises undisclosed investment from IP Ventures

Tarush Bhalla

Paytm partners with SHEROES to introduce social community platform for women on its app

Tarush Bhalla

GE Healthcare launches collaboration programme for startups

Vishal Krishna

Walmart alleges negligence, sues Tesla over solar panel fires

Vishal Krishna

Partner Events

Fri Aug 23 2019

DICErupt Student Startup Summit

Mumbai
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore