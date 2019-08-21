A
GE Healthcare launches collaboration programme for startups

The ‘Edison[X] programme will work with startups in India to develop solutions to solve some of the toughest healthcare challenges existing today.

Vishal Krishna
21st Aug 2019
American multinational conglomerate GE Healthcare on Wednesday unveiled ‘Edison[X] - Startups powered by GE Healthcare’ – its first startup collaboration programme centered on the Edison platform.


According to the company, the programme will work with startups in India to develop solutions on the Edison platform, which is powered by AI, to empower healthcare providers to deliver faster and more precise care.


This marks a significant step in making the platform and its healthcare-specific developer services more widely available to the startup community. Zinnov, a leading consulting firm specialising in digital transformation, is advising GE Healthcare on this programme, said a release.


Any startup based out of India or has its core development activity or team in the US can apply for the first cohort of Edison[X].


Startups working in the healthcare space and leveraging advanced technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data and advanced analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, etc., will have an advantage in the selection process.


Edison[X] will provide a zero-equity cash-in-grant of $10,000 to each of the selected startup. In addition, they will have access to mentorship, skill development programmes, commercial and regulatory guidance, and data provision as additional benefits.


“The healthcare industry produces massive amounts of data, and it is extremely difficult to bring this data together, convert it into meaningful insights, and bring those insights to the point of care. We are addressing these challenges with our Edison platform, and are working to accelerate the transformation of healthcare – but know we can’t do it alone. Edison[X] - Startups powered by GE Healthcare, will be central to the ecosystem that will harness the brainpower and energy of startups to arrive at solutions that help healthcare providers deliver precision health across the care continuum. We believe that over the next few years, Edison would become an important hub for healthcare innovation with thousands of applications and services available on it,” said Amit Phadnis, GE Officer and Chief Digital Officer, GE Healthcare.


Launched in November 2018, the Edison offering comprises applications focused on clinical, operational and financial outcomes; smart devices embedded with advanced intelligence to improve workflow, productivity and diagnostics; and the Edison platform.


Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare, South Asia, said, “The core intent of this programme is to nurture the startup ecosystem and work with them to create healthcare solutions leveraging the Edison platform, and decades of GE Healthcare’s expertise - solutions that will enable preventive healthcare, precision diagnosis and treatment in a timely and affordable manner, improved workflows keeping patient at the core and the clinicians, technicians, radiologists and IT support as the surrounding ecosystem. We are excited to make this platform available to India’s flourishing startup ecosystem.”


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Vishal Krishna
