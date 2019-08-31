A
Tech

Google signs pact with IT ministry for 'Build for Digital India'

Build for Digital India' programme will offer a platform to engineering students to develop market-ready, technology-based solutions that address key social problems, a release said.

Press Trust of India
31st Aug 2019
Tech giant Google on Saturday said it has signed a statement of intent with the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) for rolling out 'Build for Digital India' programme. 


The programme will offer a platform to engineering students to develop market-ready, technology-based solutions that address key social problems, a release said.


Google
As part of the program, engineering students across the country will be invited to present their ideas and solutions in areas like healthcare, agriculture, education, smart cities and infrastructure, women safety, smart mobility and transportation, environment, accessibility and disability and digital literacy.


Applicants will take part in online and offline learning opportunities on key technologies such as Machine Learning (ML), Cloud and Android that will be offered through Google's Developer Student Club network and other Google Developer networks, it said.


Google will also offer mentorship sessions in product design, strategy and technology to the most promising products and prototypes. 


"This initiative will not only motivate the college students across India to innovate but will also produce some good technology solutions for some major social challenges of India," the statement quoted IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as saying. 


Karan Bhatia, Vice President, Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google, said advanced new technologies like ML and artificial intelligence can help address at scale some of the toughest social challenges that India faces today. 


"We are pleased to be partnering with MeitY to reach, inspire and equip today's young engineers with the technical and entrepreneurial skills and the mentorship they need to turn their bright ideas into tomorrow's breakthrough solutions," he added.


Google is also betting big on Indian market and bringing in hardware products from its global portfolio to the country to cash in on the growing demand for smart devices.


The US-based company, which on this week also launched Google Nest Hub in India, already offers devices like Pixel smartphones, Chromecast (streaming device), Google Home (smart speaker), and Google Daydream View (VR headset).

Authors
Press Trust of India

