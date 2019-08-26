A
Tech

Google says India is 'important', and that's why it is 'bringing hardware devices here'

Search giant Google, which has launched smart display device Google Nest Hub in India, already offers the Pixel smartphone, streaming device Chromecast, smart speaker Google Home, and VR headset Google Daydream View to users in the country.

Press Trust of India
26th Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Tech giant Google is betting big on Indian market and bringing in hardware products from its global portfolio to the country to cash in on the growing demand for smart devices.


The US-based company, which on Monday launched Google Nest Hub in India, already offers devices like Pixel smartphones, Chromecast (streaming device), Google Home (smart speaker), and Google Daydream View (VR headset).


Sundar Pichai Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Also Read

Google signs MoU with State govt to create Digital Telangana

"India is a very important market. That's why this is a market where we are launching a portfolio of Google hardware products from phones to assistant device to home device, and hopefully more products will come in the future to India," Google Director, Asia Pacific Business, Mickey Kim said.


Google India and Thailand Business Lead Saurabh Arya said Google Nest Hub, a smart display device for homes that can be used to control lights, camera and other smart products, is a new category and growth is expected to be very fast but declined to comment on specific numbers.


Priced at Rs 9,999, the Google Assistant-powered device simply can also be used for Google services like search, calendar, maps, YouTube, and Google Photos.


Google Nest Hub supports more than 200 million connected devices from over 3,500 brands globally. Using touch or voice, users will be able to control devices like smart bulbs, cameras and smart plugs from companies like Xiaomi, Syska lights, Oakter Plugs, Philips Hue, LG, and others.


The device, which features a seven-inch display, has a physical button to turn off the mic and does not have a camera. Kim said this had been done to address privacy concerns that users may have around the device in their homes.


Earlier this month, Google also launched Question Hub, which allows users to let the search giant know when they cannot find content they were searching for, and it collects all these unanswered questions.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Google rolls out Question Hub, in case it cannot answer your question

Also Read

Google adds social features to its India-first local discovery app, Neighbourly


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Nearly a month after CCD Founder VG Siddhartha’s demise, his father passes away

Sujata Sangwan

YourStory acquires content-community startup Pixtory

Team YS

Student accommodation startup MyRoomie is tapping technology to provide youngsters a home away from home

Sameer Ranjan

Elon Musk – mad genius or gone too far? 9 times Tesla's CEO stunned us

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
No challenges, no success - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

WATCH: H&M’s launch on Myntra shows how ecommerce and Indian consumers are changing

Athira Nair

[Funding Alert] FreshToHome raises $20M in Series B round led by Iron Pillar

Sindhu Kashyap

Govt to consider relaxing FDI norms for single brand retail, digital media, and other sectors

Press Trust of India

DocsApp acquires doctor-patient engagement platform DocWise for undisclosed sum

Sujata Sangwan

Nearly a month after CCD Founder VG Siddhartha’s demise, his father passes away

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Merchant-focussed fintech startup BharatPe raises $50M in Series B funding

Tarush Bhalla

Partner Events

Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore
Fri Sep 13 2019

15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

Mumbai