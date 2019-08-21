A
Corporate

Google signs MoU with State govt to create Digital Telangana

As part of the memorandum, Google will digitise the Telangana government’s content in Telugu and also support digital literacy mission.

Thimmaya Poojary
21st Aug 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

As part of the joint initiative to create “Digital Telangana”, the Government of Telangana and Google have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve and get more local language content online using Google’s digital publishing tool - Navlekha.


According to a release issued by Google, the new effort is in continuation of its collaboration with the Telangana State Government that has already rolled out a number of initiatives aimed towards bridging the Digital divide, mentoring local startups, and enabling small and medium businesses to gain from the Internet.


Google
Also Read

Telangana government launches MSME networking portal to digitize over 2.3 million MSMEs


As part of the MoU, Google will work with the Telangana State government to help digitise the government’s content in Telugu to make it easier for the common man to get access to all the information and services on government sites in their local languages. In addition, Google will also collaborate with the government to support its digital literacy vision and aiding in the overall digitisation agenda of the state.


For efficient realisation of the Telangana State Government’s digitisation goals and vision, Google will be involved in providing technical mentorship and advisory support to various government departments for successful implementation of multiple digital projects.

Commenting on the development, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C and Industries Department, Government of Telangana, said, “We have identified that availability of content in native language over the internet is essential for all citizens of Telangana to use internet actively. We look forward to collaborating with Google to meet the vision of the internet for all, which is part of Digital Telangana, increasing native language content available over the internet, and improve the usability of Google Maps in villages and rural regions as well”.

Google India and South Asia Director, Public Policy, Chetan Krishnaswamysaid, “We look forward to expanding our efforts in collaborating with the Government of Telangana to support it’s ‘Digital Telangana’ vision. Improving access to government’s vast pool of information online in local languages can significantly contribute to developing an inclusive web experience for all the citizens.”


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Google India-Tata Trusts to expand Internet Saathi programme to Punjab, Odisha


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

100 outlets and Rs 40 Cr revenue in 2 years: Frozen Bottle’s milkshake revolution

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Tala raises $110M in Series D round

Vishal Krishna

From an investment of Rs 44,000 to revenues of Rs 5 Cr: how this Pune-based startup helps entrepreneurs with Business Setup

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
The 100 outlets & Rs 40 Cr 'frozen' revolution; The journey of Dunzo CTO Mukund Jha
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

OYO to add over 3,000 employees in India over six months

Press Trust of India

15 inspirational quotes by Sergey Brin, the brain behind Google

Sutrishna Ghosh

Amazon inaugurates its largest campus in Hyderabad

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] AI enterprise data platform Resonance raises undisclosed investment from IP Ventures

Tarush Bhalla

Paytm partners with SHEROES to introduce social community platform for women on its app

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Tala raises $110M in Series D round

Vishal Krishna

Partner Events

Fri Aug 23 2019

DICErupt Student Startup Summit

Mumbai
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore