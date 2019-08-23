A
Government

India's GDP expansion much higher than global growth: Finance Minister

The Finance Minister said that India's GDP continues to grow at a faster pace than the global economy and any other major economy.

Press Trust of India
23rd Aug 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Seeking to dispel doubts over the economy and government's growth agenda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said India's GDP continues to grow at a faster pace than the global economy and any other major economy.


Addressing a press conference, she said reform is a continuous process for her government and it tops the agenda.


Finance Minister Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Also Read

Home, vehicle, other retail loans to become cheaper: Finance Minister


Global GDP growth may be revised downwards from the current estimate of 3.2 percent, she said adding that globally the demand was going to be weak. But the Indian economy was growing faster than the global average and all other major economies, Sitharaman added.


As a result of the US-China trade war and currency devaluation, a very volatile situation has developed in global trade, she said.


Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech talking of respect for wealth creators, she said this was the spirit of her budget for FY20. Sitharaman said she held consultations with different sectors to understand their needs thereafter.


"We haven't lost reforms momentum," she said.


Enhanced surcharge on FPIs removed


Additionally, giving in to the demands of overseas investors, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the rollback of enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors levied in the Budget.


Surcharge on long and short-term capital gains arising from the transfer of equity shares has been withdrawn, she said.


"The pre-Budget position is restored," the minister said.


It is being done to encourage investment in the capital market, said the finance minister. The decision taken in the Budget to levy enhanced surcharge had spooked the stock markets.


Following the increase in surcharge in the Budget, the effective income tax rate for individuals with taxable income of Rs 2-5 crore went up to 39 percent from 35.88 percent and for those above Rs 5 crore to 42.7 percent.


Earlier this month, capital market participants and foreign institutional investors presented a charter of demands to Sitharaman, which included the rollback of surcharge on FPIs and review of dividend distribution tax.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Prepare for new challenges, protect Indian cos from abuse by global firms: Nirmala tells CCI


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato takes on NRAI president Rahul Singh, says he is offering discounts like food aggregators

Press Trust of India

US ban threat may hit smartphone sales by $10B in 2019: Huawei

Press Trust of India

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

Here’s why Udaan, the fastest growing unicorn in India, is without a CEO

Team YS
Daily Capsule
IRCTC makes move towards an IPO; Story of Tier-II & III consumers and startups
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Govt amends PMLA to enable Aadhaar-based KYC to boost sagging NBFCs and financial sector

Sameer Ranjan Bakshi

Angel Tax to be withdrawn from startups and its investors, says Finance Minister

Thimmaya Poojary

US ban threat may hit smartphone sales by $10B in 2019: Huawei

Press Trust of India

Home, vehicle, other retail loans to become cheaper: Finance Minister

Press Trust of India

OYO opens first flagship property in Las Vegas in partnership with Highgate

Press Trust of India

Amazon extends reach in multi-brand retail with stake purchase in Future Group

Vishal Krishna

Partner Events

Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore
Fri Sep 13 2019

15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

Mumbai