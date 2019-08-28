A
FinTech

LazyPay introduces 'Scan & Pay Later' feature for UPI QR codes, targets 10M users in the next 12 months

The ‘Scan & Pay Later’ by LazyPay will offer UPI based digital credit of up to Rs 1 lakh, allowing users the flexibility to pay later in 15 days or opt for monthly installments ranging from three to 12 months.

Tarush Bhalla
28th Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

PayU’s consumer lending platform LazyPay on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Scan & Pay Later’ offering on its platform, allowing users to access real-time credit across retail outlets and ecommerce platforms using UPI QR codes. 

 

According to PayU, the ‘Scan & Pay Later’ will offer UPI-based digital credit of up to Rs 1 lakh and allow users the flexibility to pay later in 15 days or opt for monthly instalments ranging from three to twelve months. 


LazyPay
Also Read

Digital payments company PayU invests Rs 50 Cr in its lending business


Commenting on this development, Pallav Jain, Country Manager, PayU Finance Ltd, said, 


 “LazyPay 'Scan and Pay Later' is another significant step towards our vision to enable fast, convenient and seamless credit access to our customer base in India. It is a reflection of consumers' evolving shopping behaviour and our efforts to stay aligned with LazyPay customers through relevant offerings. It makes shopping more affordable for  consumers by allowing them to access credit seamlessly as part of the purchase and pay later at their own convenience”


In the initial phase, ‘Scan and Pay Later’ facility will be available only to select LazyPay customers.


To avail this facility, it is mandatory for users to update their KYC on the app and have a pre-approved credit line with LazyPay. 

 

On completing their registration through the app and setting up the LazyPay UPI handle, users will be able to carry out transactions at different merchants (accepting UPI or Bharat QR payments) and pay later. 

 

The amount will be deducted from their pre-approved credit limit with LazyPay. 

 

Users can also use this option to order food, book travel tickets, pay for daily cab rides, purchase groceries at kirana stores, or buy gadgets. There is no requirement for minimum purchase value to use this service.


 Talking about the repayment, PayU said that the users can choose the pay later option that allows interest-free 15-day credit at checkout.  Besides this, the users can also convert their high-value transactions in affordable monthly EMIs at the time of the transaction.


PayU’s LazyPay isn’t the first credit platform that has introduced the ‘Scan and Pay Later’ offering. In February last year, there as Kissht, which also launched the ‘Scan and Pay Later’ feature allowing users to shop on credit using the ‘Kissht QR code’ 


Started in April 2017, LazyPay is targeting a consumer base of 10 million users in the next 12-18 months, and aggressively looking to disburse $1 billion worth of loans in the next three years.


At present, LazyPay claims to have an existing customer base of more than one million users and issues more than $10 million in loans per month. 



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Naspers’ global fintech firm PayU enters Southeast Asia with Red Dot Payment acquisition


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This man’s blog on Excel has turned so big that Microsoft has taken notice

Pardeep Goyal

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

No more Apple MacBook Pro laptops on flights, says DGCA

Press Trust of India

Why this IIT Bombay graduate is taking up the Group-D job of trackman in Indian Railways

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Kunal Shah in conversation with Shradha Sharma; Story of Sunny Gupta who has sold 4 startups
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Fitness startup Fitternity extends its Series A round, gets a top-up of $1M from Sixth Sense Ventures and others

Tarush Bhalla

Pune to host Smart Cities Mission Technology Showcase Day

Tenzin Norzom

We don't exercise editorial control, may get into contract for some exclusivity on content: TikTok

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Advantage Club raises $1M led by growX Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

$1 trillion digital economy easily doable by 2025: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Team YS

Renault plans to launch EV in India by 2022, says ecosystem not equipped

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Partner Events

Fri Aug 30 2019

E-Summit'19

Kanpur
Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore