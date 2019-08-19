A
FinTech

Max Life Insurance launches startup accelerator programme to harness insurtech solutions

Under the programme, the life insurer will invite disruptive startups and out of the box thinkers to partner in creating futuristic tech-based solutions for Max Life.

Sujata Sangwan
19th Aug 2019
Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd, on Monday, announced the launch of its startup accelerator programme - Max Life Innovation Labs


Under the programme, the life insurer will invite disruptive startups and out of the box thinkers to partner with it in creating futuristic tech-based solutions for Max Life. 


The startups will help create solutions by leveraging new age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data to facilitate a host of services such as intelligent data acquisition and processing generated from online/offline sources, intelligent underwriting, intelligent agent/seller hiring, financial management, and more. 


Accelerator
Speaking on the occasion, Amrit Singh, Sr. Vice President and Head of Strategy, Max Life said, 


“With less than three percent life insurance penetration in the country, the sector in India presents immense opportunity to insurers to grow. At Max Life, we have worked with a large number of startups through the past few years to enhance customer experience. We are now taking our commitment to the next level by introducing the Max Life Innovation Labs programme. Through this initiative, we hope to develop robust solutions, mentor and collaborate with start-ups and build greater synergies between traditional and new age models in the life insurance industry.”


The final selection of startups will be made on the basis of relevance to the shared focus areas, innovativeness of the solution, its feasibility, and availability of appropriate skill set in the startup team, the company said in a statement. 


The selected startups will receive a plethora of benefits such as mentoring and knowledge workshops from Max Life CXOs, as well as insurance ecosystem leaders and experts.


Further, exclusive benefits such as dedicated innovation workspace across top startup hubs, technology support and infrastructure in the form of APIs and cloud access will also be available for the selected startups.


Max Life may also partner with them for applying to IRDAI’s recently launched Regulatory Sandbox with relevant solutions. 


The company claims to have a strong customer-centric approach focussed on need-based sales and quality service delivered through its superior human capital. It says it has nearly 35 lakh customers, who are serviced by a workforce of 12,082 employees and 48,522 agent advisors through 239 offices across the country.


Interested startups can apply for the programme here



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Daily Capsule
Pay attention to what people need - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

