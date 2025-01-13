Trends dominating Indian startups; Providing mental health justice

Hello,

Traditions merge with technology at this year’s Maha Kumbh Mela.

Prayagraj is all set to host one of the largest human gatherings in the world as the city gets awash with religion, spirituality, and tourism. India Inc is also playing its part in making things easier for the more than 40 crore devotees expected to participate in the holy event.

From AI-based surveillance and GPS tracking to insurance products offered by PhonePe and the “Kumbh Sah'AI'yak” chatbot—powered by Ola’s Krutrim AI—this ancient gathering is set to embrace modernity.

In fact, according to The Economic Times, companies are set to splurge at least Rs 3,000 crore only on branding and marketing at the 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

If you want to learn more about what is happening at the Maha Kumbh Mela, click here.

ICYMI: Everything you missed at CES 2025!

Elsewhere, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin—nearly a quarter century after it was founded—may finally put a vehicle into orbit for the first time. On Monday, its New Glenn rocket, among the most powerful rockets in the world, is set to make its inaugural launch attempt from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Last but not least, join YourStory’s marathon showcase on Thursday, January 16, on the occasion of National Startup Day. The day-long storytelling session—The Great Indian Startup Showcase—will feature over 200 early-stage startups, celebrating the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of India.

Click here to know more.

Investor

In an insightful podcast, Partners at Prime Venture Partners—Sanjay Swamy, Shripati Acharya, Amit Somani, and Brij Bhushan—share bold predictions, offering key insights into the evolving market and what founders should prepare for.

As the world’s largest democracy continues to rise as a global business hub, what’s next for Indian entrepreneurs, investors and the broader venture capital landscape?

Favourable weather:

For Indian startups aiming to go public in the next 5-10 years, Somani’s advice is clear: think about your company’s future IPO from day one, and embed the right financial discipline and governance practices in your operations.

Founders will have to be strategic in 2025. Growth and profitability need not be mutually exclusive, but scaling too quickly without attention to unit economics could spell disaster. Investors will likely focus on companies with the discipline to balance these two factors, ensuring long-term success.

Entrepreneurs frequently think they need to create a grand, embellished narrative to attract investors, talent, and customers. However, according to Swamy, storytelling should be based on clarity, authenticity, and a deep understanding of the problem being solved.

Social Story

Mental healthcare in India is chronically underfunded, with less than 1% of the country’s health budget allocated to it. Philanthropic contributions tend only to mirror this narrow focus on clinical interventions. This lack of resources is most acutely felt by communities already facing systemic oppression.

Philanthropic funding for mental health is not only limited but often misdirected, focusing on short-term, visible results and neglecting the long-term, complex needs of communities. There are ways this can change.

Key takeaways:

Grassroots and low-funded non-profits working on the intersections say that corporate funders’ need to see metric-driven results and impact indicators often do not align with the nuanced and multifaceted nature of mental health outcomes they strive for.

Philanthropy in India often relies on entrenched networks of privilege, of “knowing someone”, for instance, and these connections are frequently mediated through caste-based networks or geographic proximity to metro cities, where most philanthropies are based.

Language, too, becomes a hurdle. Many funding organisations require proposals in English or other dominant languages, leaving grassroots groups that operate in regional dialects at a disadvantage.

News & updates

DEI: Apple’s board of directors recommended investors vote against a shareholder proposal to abolish the company’s DEI programmes. Apple said it had a well-established compliance programme, and the proposal was unnecessary and was an inappropriate attempt to micromanage Apple’s business strategy.

Apple’s board of directors recommended investors vote against a shareholder proposal to abolish the company’s DEI programmes. Apple said it had a well-established compliance programme, and the proposal was unnecessary and was an inappropriate attempt to micromanage Apple’s business strategy. Wildfires: The California wildfires are already projected to be among the costliest natural disasters in US history. A preliminary estimate by AccuWeather put the damage and economic losses so far between $135 billion and $150 billion.

The California wildfires are already projected to be among the costliest natural disasters in US history. A preliminary estimate by AccuWeather put the damage and economic losses so far between $135 billion and $150 billion. Performance: TCS expects its retail and manufacturing clients in North America to step up spending on tech following a similar upturn in its banking and financial services segment. Retail and manufacturing are the second- and fourth-largest revenue contributors to the $29 billion behemoth.

What you should watch out for

Q3 earnings: Reliance Industries, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and Jio Financial Services, among others, will release their quarterly earnings.

Reliance Industries, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and Jio Financial Services, among others, will release their quarterly earnings. December’s Consumer Price Index numbers will be released this week, which will play a crucial role in shaping market direction and the RBI policy meeting in February.

Makar Sankranti and Pongal celebrations will be held on Tuesday, January 14. Indian stock markets will be open and operational on that day.

What venomous marine animal has 24 eyes?

Answer: Australian box jellyfish. Not only does it have 24 eyes, it has no brain. It is considered the most venomous marine animal.

