A
Corporate

Microsoft Research India launches centre for Societal impact through Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (SCAI)

The centre will exert its focus on transitioning projects from lab to scale for real-word impact.

Sampath Putrevu
22nd Aug 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Microsoft Research India on Thursday announced the launch of centre for Societal impact through Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (SCAI). Being a part of the Microsoft Research (MSR) Lab in Bengaluru, the centre will focus on creating and nurturing projects that can have real-world and large-scale societal impact.


Through SCAI, MSR India will collaborate with a number of partners in academia, the startup ecosystem, and the social sector, the company said. These collaborators will be provided with financial grants, access to world-class Microsoft researchers, technologies, as well as access to business insights from Microsoft for Startups.


Sriram Rajamani, MD of Microsoft Research India

Sriram Rajamani, MD of Microsoft Research India

Eric Horvitz, Technical fellow and director at Microsoft Research said,

"I am excited about the creation of the centre for Societal Impact through Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, and I am looking forward to the efforts and collaborations ahead. There are so many opportunities to leverage recent advances in cloud computing and AI technologies to address long-term societal challenges spanning multiple sectors and realms, including health and wellness, education, transportation, and agriculture."

Sriram Rajamani, Managing Director of Microsoft Research India, said,

"At MSR India, we have been conducting research in the ICTD space since our inception. We see SCAI as a natural evolution of this, and we will partner with like-minded collaborators to apply technology to solve some of the most pressing problems in today’s world. I am looking forward to truly impactful projects emerging from SCAI."

Microsoft is currently working with four organisations which were selected through a highly competitive RFP process - Respirer Living Sciences for a project focusing on urban air pollution; NIMHANS for a project on mental health; Pratham Books for assisted translation system, which enables children to read storybooks in multiple languages; Voicedeck Technologies for Learn2Earn, a programme which reinforces education and rewards learning through financial incentives.


In collaboration with Microsoft for Startups, SCAI is now working with Navana Tech, which focuses on building text-free, voice assisted technology and Three Wheels United, which enables scalable lending to clients in emerging markets through technology.


In the past, Microsoft Research India has created projects like 99 DOTS and Digital Green, which are now independent entities, addressing different societal issues.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

We have been successful beyond our wildest imagination - Microsoft Research India head

Also Read

At Microsoft India, Sapna Grover is driving AI and Assistance to solve simple human needs


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sampath Putrevu

Having A/B tested his career with engineering, sales, writing, and product management, Sampath now executes a callback function for a second stint with YourStory. Loves to eat, learn, write, travel, and take photographs. Often spotted consuming lethal doses of Dosa on the main roads of Bangalore. Tweet to him at @sampathptrvu.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Small startups with turnover up to Rs 25Cr to get promised tax holiday: CBDT

Press Trust of India

Here’s why Udaan, the fastest growing unicorn in India, is without a CEO

Team YS

Payment execs laud RBI's move on e-mandate for card transactions

Tarush Bhalla

Hacker at 10, entrepreneur by 14: meet Indian Army Captain Vineet Kumar

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
The making of India's fastest unicorn Udaan; Amazon opens world's single-largest campus in Hyderabad
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Zomato takes on NRAI president Rahul Singh, says he is offering discounts like food aggregators

Press Trust of India

Indian card network RuPay to be launched in UAE

Press Trust of India

Govt working towards tabling data protection bill in winter session, says Ministry official

Press Trust of India

Small startups with turnover up to Rs 25Cr to get promised tax holiday: CBDT

Press Trust of India

Payment execs laud RBI's move on e-mandate for card transactions

Tarush Bhalla

Off-road biker CS Santosh launches Recky, an app to connect riders around the world

Apurva P

Partner Events

Fri Aug 23 2019

DICErupt Student Startup Summit

Mumbai
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore