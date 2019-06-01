EDITIONS
Sampath Putrevu
Small time story teller. AIESEC Alumnus. A knack for Photography and Cricket. Hopeless Engineer. Wannabe Journalist. Professional finisher of left-over food.
Startup
[App Fridays] AI-powered healthcare startup eKincare aims to increase life span
by Sampath Putrevu
1st Jun 2018
· 4 min read
Startup
Bootstrapped Smarthome NX doubles its revenue since 2017 with its smart home solutions
by Sampath Putrevu
25th May 2018
· 5 min read
Startup
RoadCast helps to keep track of people and businesses on the go
by Sampath Putrevu
23rd May 2018
· 5 min read
Startup
How Pooja Rao deployed deep learning technology for affordable diagnostics with Qure.ai
by Sampath Putrevu
23rd May 2018
· 5 min read
Startup
How UniHyr is using technology to streamline and solve issues in hiring processes in companies
by Sampath Putrevu
23rd May 2018
· 5 min read
Startup
What is playing inside Ola Play
by Sindhu Kashyap
21st May 2018
· 7 min read
