A
Mobile

Mobile data price down by 95 pc, revenue up 2.5 times in 5 years: TRAI

The data usage in the country increased by 56 folds to 46,404 million GB in 2018 from 828 million GB in 2014 with average data consumption in the country growing multi-fold to 7.6 GB per subscriber from 0.27 GB per subscriber during the same period.

Press Trust of India
22nd Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Prices of mobile data have fallen drastically by about 95 percent to Rs 11.78 per gigabyte (GB), but cumulative revenue of telecom operators has risen by around 2.5 times to Rs 54,671 crore in the last five years, a Trai report said on Wednesday.


The data usage in the country increased by 56 folds to 46,404 million GB in 2018 from 828 million GB in 2014 with average data consumption in the country growing multi-fold to 7.6 GB per subscriber from 0.27 GB per subscriber during the same period, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in the report.


West Bengal, UP (West), and Assam service areas recorded growth of more than 100 percent in the average wireless data usage per subscriber per year in 2018 while other service areas grew by over 50 percent during the same period.


"Total volume of wireless data usage increased from 20,092 million GB in the year 2017 to 46,404 million GB in the year 2018 with yearly growth rate of 131 per cent. Total volume of wireless data usage in the year 2014 was only 828 million GB," the report said.


Mobile phones
Also Read

How mobile traffic data can open new doors for your business


Out of the total volume of wireless data usage in 2018, 4G technology contributed the major part of 86.85 percent with volume of 40,304 million GB while share of 2G, 3G and CDMA data usage is 0.95 percent, 12.18 percent and 0.01 percent respectively in the total volume of wireless data usage.


The average revenue per person increased to Rs 90.02 in 2018 from Rs 71.25 in 2014.


"Total revenue from wireless data usage increased from Rs 38,882 crore in the year 2017 to Rs 54,671 crore in the year 2018 with yearly growth rate of 40.61 percent. The total revenue from wireless data usages was Rs 22,265 crore in the year 2014," the report said.


The average cost to subscriber for wireless data in the year 2014 was Rs 269 per GB and Rs 226 per GB in 2015.


"On introduction of 4G technology in India, average cost to subscriber for wireless data usage sharply declined to Rs 75.57 per GB during the year 2016. Further, average cost to subscriber for wireless data declined from Rs 19.35 per GB in the year 2017 to Rs 11.78 per GB in the year 2018," the report said.


During the year 2018, UP (West) service area led the average wireless data usage per wireless data subscriber per month with 8.3 GB consumption followed by Punjab and Bihar service areas (8.1 GB in each) among all service areas.


UP (East) service area recorded the minimum average wireless data usage of 6.3 GB per wireless data subscriber per month during the year 2018, the report said.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Mobile data prices can be influenced to complement net neutrality, says founder of free interne...


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here’s why Udaan, the fastest growing unicorn in India, is without a CEO

Team YS

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

Amazon inaugurates its largest campus in Hyderabad

Sujata Sangwan

100 outlets and Rs 40 Cr revenue in 2 years: Frozen Bottle’s milkshake revolution

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
The making of India's fastest unicorn Udaan; Amazon opens world's single-largest campus in Hyderabad
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Still evaluating feasibility of launching EVs in India, says BMW

Press Trust of India

Hacker at 10, entrepreneur by 14: meet Indian Army Captain Vineet Kumar

Ramarko Sengupta

10 inspirational quotes from PM Narendra Modi to inspire the youth of India

Tanvi Dubey

[Jobs roundup] Want to help manage homes and properties? Check out these openings in the proptech sector

Apurva P

This husband-wife duo’s IoT-based startup helps you track and reduce water consumption at home

Sindhu Kashyap

How to build trust with your employees, the Udaan way

Team YS

Partner Events

Fri Aug 23 2019

DICErupt Student Startup Summit

Mumbai
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore