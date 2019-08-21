OYO to add over 3,000 employees in India over six months

Hospitality firm OYO on Wednesday said it will add over 3,000 employees across multiple functions in six months to fuel its next phase of growth in India.





The development is aligned with its commitment towards investing Rs 1,400 crore by the end of 2019 in India and South Asia business, the company said in a statement.





Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO





This is part of OYO's efforts to further enhance its expansion plans, improve customer experience and ensure an increase in continued asset owner success, it added.





The employees will be recruited across multiple functions, including business development, operations, service, sales and enterprise partnerships, the statement said.





"With the addition of over 3,000 employees over the next six months (H1 2020), we are reiterating OYO's commitments towards adding value to the country's hospitality industry by continuing to provide a great experience at an affordable price to guests while building strong relationships with asset owners," OYO Hotels and Homes Chief Executive Officer (India and South Asia) Aditya Ghosh said.





At present, OYO is present across over 300 cities in India and has over 10,000 franchised and leased hotels in the country, the company said in a statement.





Its global operations span across over 80 countries and more than 800 cities are driven by over 17,000 employees. Out of this number, more than 9,000 employees are in India, it added.





The company said that this achievement is a result of its growth in China (with presence in 337 cities and over 500,000 rooms), followed by expansion in Indonesia (with presence in 80 cities and over 20,000 rooms and 720 hotels).





Additionally, the UK, with presence in 25 destinations and 85 hotels, and the US, with a presence in 40 cities and over 68 hotels, have also been strong growth drivers.





The hospitality unicorn has also announced that its mid-scale business hotel, Collection O, has reached 175 hotels in India.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







