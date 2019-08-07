A
FinTech

RBI opens Bharat Bill Payment Service to all categories of billers

At present, the interoperable platform for repetitive bill payments (BBPS) covers five segments including - direct-to-home (DTH), electricity, gas, telecom, and water bills.

Tarush Bhalla
7th Aug 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

To digitise cash-based bill payments, the apex bank in the country has opened the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) to all categories of billers to ensure the full potential of the platform is being harnessed.


At present, the interoperable platform for repetitive bill payments (BBPS) covers five segments including - direct-to-home (DTH); electricity; gas; telecom; and water bills. In a statement, RBI said,


“In order to leverage the advantages of the BBPS and harness its full potential, it has been decided to permit all categories of billers (except prepaid recharges) who provide for recurring bill payments to participate in BBPS on a voluntary basis.”  


Digital Payments
Also Read

NEFT to be available round the clock from December 2019, confirms RBI


The RBI also added,  


“Apart from digitisation of cash-based bill payments, these segments would also benefit from the standardised bill payment experience for customers, centralised customer grievance redressal mechanism, prescribed customer convenience fee and the like.” 


The apex bank is expected to issue a detailed instruction in this regard by the end of September 2019.

Bharat Bill Payment System is a Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) conceptualised ecosystem, managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which offers integrated, accessible and interoperable bill payment services to consumers across geographies with certainty, reliability and safety of transactions.


It offers bill payment service to consumers through a network of agents, retail shops, bank-branches and digital channels like internet banking, mobile apps, websites of banks and non-bank entities.


Bharat BillPay also supports various payment modes including cards (Credit, Debit and Prepaid), NEFT internet banking, UPI, wallets, as well as Aadhaar based payments.


As of last month (July 2019), the total volume of payments transacted on the BBPS infrastructure stands at 67.85 million with a total of Rs 1740 lakh crores transacted on the platform in the same month.


A total of 338 million transactions took place on the BBPS network, over the course of the financial year 2018-19. 



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

RBI removes charges on RTGS and NEFT transactions to boost digital transactions


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

5 hours ago
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Shrijeet Mishra on the importance of outside-in innovation

5 hours ago
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring worxogo

7 hours ago
play

How to sell your startup and run it too: the extraordinary tale of Sharad Sanghi’s success with Netmagic

5th August 2019

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Live sports engagement startup Rooter raises Rs 3.5 Cr from leAD Sports Accelerator Programme

by Sujata Sangwan

RBI to set up central payment fraud information registry, considering 'substantial' growth in digital infrastructure

by Press Trust of India

Ride-hailing major Uber to soon launch bus service in India

by Tenzin Norzom

Grofers hires 5,000 employees to cater to increasing demand

by Press Trust of India

NEFT to be available round the clock from December 2019, confirms RBI

by Tarush Bhalla

Grexter Living acquihires i2Stay; plans to foray into Pune, Hyderabad

by Thimmaya Poojary

Partner Events

Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore