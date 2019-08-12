A
Reliance Jio to set up one of the world’s largest Blockchain networks across India: Mukesh Ambani

Apart from Blockchain, Jio is planning to deliver Virtual and Mixed Reality content by setting up a pan-India Edge Computing and Content Distribution Network for faster downloads and faster response times.

Tarush Bhalla
12th Aug 2019
Reliance Jio is all set to install one of the largest Blockchain networks across the country in the next 12 months with tens of thousands of nodes operational on day one.


Speaking at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Chairman Mukesh Ambani called upon on the security, trust, and automation, which Blockchain technology can bring. He said, 


“Using Blockchain, we can deliver unprecedented security, trust, automation, and efficiency to almost any type of transaction. And using Blockchain, we also have an opportunity to invent a brand-new model for data privacy where Indian data, especially customer data is owned and controlled through technology by the Indian people and not by corporates, especially global corporations.”


“Data is wealth and Indian wealth must remain in India,” called upon Mukesh Ambani.  


Reliance Jio
Delivering Virtual and Mixed Reality Content


Apart from Blockchain, Jio is planning to deliver Virtual and Mixed Reality content by setting up a pan-India Edge Computing and Content Distribution network again starting with tens of thousands of nodes.


He said,


“… the next frontier of content is immersive. This creates exciting new possibilities for entertainment, shopping, gaming and most importantly for education.”


Further, Ambani said that delivering immersive content to hundreds of millions of users requires a well-integrated solution spanning connectivity, data storage and real-time computing.


“We need to deploy such solutions at the edge of the network or in other words, closer to where our users are.  By setting up a pan-India Edge Computing and Content Distribution network, your favourite content and applications will be even nearer to you. So even faster downloads and faster response times.” 


Today, at the AGM, Reliance Jio launched optical-fibre-based broadband service JioFiber, which comes bundled with subscriptions to most leading premium OTT applications.


Also, Premium JioFiber customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms the same day these movies are released in theatres. 



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

