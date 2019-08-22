SaaS entrepreneurs: Here’s your opportunity to scale globally at the SaaStock annual conference in Dublin

The Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII- TN) recently launched the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Policy. The policy identifies SaaS (Software as a Service) as one of its thrust sectors. At the Global Investors Meet, held on January 23 & 24, 2019, the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Shri. Edappadi K. Palaniswami declared Chennai as the SaaS capital of India and said, “We propose to give a huge impetus to this sector to make Tamil Nadu a global SaaS destination.”





In line with the vision of the policy, EDII-TN has been supporting many initiatives along with industry leaders, community partners and investors.





SaaS startups get to go global





Further EDII-TN is delegating SaaS founders and ecosystem enablers to SaaStock, Dublin, Ireland. About 10 founders and ecosystem enablers are eligible for a 90 percent government-sponsored delegation.





This year, the event will take place in Dublin, Ireland, on October 14 - 16, 2019, and will witness 4,000+ attendees from 50+ countries participating, including 250+ exhibitors and 300+ VC firms.





Practical workshops, speaker sessions, laser-focused fringe events, and the kind of fun that Dublin is normally famous for, all make SaaStock19 an absolute must to attend.





Shajeevana R V, Additional Director, EDII said, “The Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, Tamil Nadu, aims to promote the Tamil Nadu SaaS brand through this delegation programme and hopes to add values to the Chennai SaaS bubble.”





Vishesh Rajaram, Limited Partner, Speciale Invest said, “Chennai has a track record of companies (Freshworks, Chargebee) building SaaS products for global markets (in SMB and enterprise). This early success is having a ripple effect on more entrepreneurs starting up to build SaaS products targeting global markets. An opportunity for a select set of entrepreneurs supported by the Tamil Nadu Government to attend SaaStock, will tremendously help in getting access to the larger set of customers, globally benchmark and learn from peer entrepreneurs and create new growth paths for themselves.”





Why attend the conference?





Create valuable connections and learn from the success and failures of fellow founders and the leading SaaS-focused investors

Get actionable insights and guidance from leading experts across multiple SaaS disciplines - VP and C-level networking

Boost deal flow by powering through a year's worth of qualified, SaaS-only founder meetings and learn best practices to pass on to your portfolio companies

Find the best mentors, investors, partners, and customers for your SaaS business in the same place





Krish Subramaniam, Founder, Chargebee added, “In the past, I have observed delegations from Brazil, Argentina and Chile attend global SaaS conferences supported by their governments. Early-stage startups have a lot to gain by way of learnings and early customers by meeting peers from around the world. SaaStock is a fantastic opportunity to meet with global SaaS startups from around the world. It is heartening to see this sponsored by the Government of Tamil Nadu to create this opportunity for the startups.”





So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead, register and watch your business take off!





For further queries, please write to tansim@editn.in