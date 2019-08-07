[Funding alert] Live sports engagement startup Rooter raises Rs 3.5 Cr from leAD Sports Accelerator Programme

Delhi-based live sports engagement platform Rooter has raised Rs 3.5 crore in funding from leAD Sports Accelerator Programme, according to RoC filings accessed by YourStory.





As per the filings, the startup has issued 1,032 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), on July 29, at a premium value of Rs 34,492 per share.





The funding round is still undisclosed. But, the company was in talks to raise its Series A financing.





Previously, it secured Rs 4.5 crore Pre-Series A round in August 2018 and Rs 1 crore bridge round in January this year. The startup counts Intex Technologies and Bollywood actor Boman Irani as its early backers.





The startup is expected to use the funds to focus on its growth in India and expand its footprint to Europe, as well as to increase its client base to B2B customers and focus on growing its social feed.





Piyush, Founder & CEO, Rooter





Founded in 2016 by Piyush, Akshat Goel and Dipesh Agarwal, Rooter is a live-sports fan engagement platform that connects sports fans with similar interests around the world, allows users to predict scores, play live fantasy and events with friends during the live game and facilitates building an exclusive sports fraternity.





Its app is available for Android and iOS users in eight vernacular languages as well as providing regional score-cards and a personalised social feed.





Over the years, Rooter has covered sports like cricket, hockey, tennis, football, basketball, badminton, motorsport, and kabaddi. It has connected 2.1 million sports fans through its app and web platform. The platform is focussed on tapping the Tier-II and III sports fan base.





According to MarketsandMarkets, the overall sports technology market would rise to $31.1 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.63 percent.





The key growth factors include “significant improvement in audience engagement, growing demand for data-driven decisions and operations, and increasing sports events, online and offline”.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







