A
Funding

[Funding alert] AI-driven deep tech content startup Instoried raises $500K from Venture Catalysts

Instoried aims to utilise these funds to expand into multiple languages and reach a global audience.

Sujata Sangwan
19th Aug 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Bengaluru-based AI-driven deep tech content startup Instoried, which helps brands predict the emotional impact of their content upon their customers' minds, has raised $500,000 in seed round from Venture Catalysts


Speaking on the investment, Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, President and Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts, said, 


“With a total addressable market size of $300 billion, the deep tech market for content, in particular, holds great potential. We have faith in the ability of Instoried’s highly-accurate tool to disrupt and lead the market with their unique approach of targeting and catering to specific customer emotions.”


Funding

Instoried raises $500,000 in seed round

Also Read

[Funding alert] ShareChat raises $100M in Series D from Twitter, TrustBridge, and existing inve...


Founded in 2018 by Sharmin Ali and Sutanshu Raj, Instoried has created a tool, which helps brands to strategise, execute, and deliver content using predictive analysis to increase customer engagement. The B2B SaaS-based startup helps brands to boost engagement and increase content productivity in real-time.


The tool is currently available in English and Hindi, but will expand to cover a larger set of vernacular languages in the foreseeable future. 


Commenting on the same, Sharmin Ali, Co-founder and CEO, Instoried said, 


“This is the best time to build a product that not only analyses vernacular content but also gives smart recommendations to make it emotionally engaging. We already have the product live in English. Now we aim to target the next billion internet users in India by going vernacular. We want to utilise these funds to expand into multiple languages and reach a global audience. With the in-house developed, novel NLP models, Instoried is going to completely disrupt the vernacular content industry in India.”


Earlier this month, VCats launched a 9Unicorns Fund to identify high-potential, early stage businesses across sectors, including but not limited to domains such as electric vehicles, mobility, AR, VR, AI, ML, fintech, retail, and FMCG.


Recently, it also participated in a $1.6 million pre-Series A funding round of Mumbai-based AI startup Orbo.ai.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

NewsDog raises $50 M from Tencent, others in Series C Funding Round

Also Read

[Funding alert] News and content app Dailyhunt raises Rs 20 Cr from Stonebridge


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

IKEA launches first India online store in Mumbai

Thimmaya Poojary

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

From an investment of Rs 44,000 to revenues of Rs 5 Cr: how this Pune-based startup helps entrepreneurs with Business Setup

Debolina Biswas

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu cautions Indian startups against being misled by 'money', says slowdown around the corner

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Pay attention to what people need - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

FHRAI asks Zomato, Swiggy to review discounting schemes or face protests

Press Trust of India

Rapido acquihires Mumbai-based data analytics startup Vahanalytics

Sindhu Kashyap

Max Life Insurance launches startup accelerator programme to harness insurtech solutions

Sujata Sangwan

IKEA launches first India online store in Mumbai

Thimmaya Poojary

PE-VC investment in India zooms to an all-time high of $8.3B in July, says report

Press Trust of India

What does it mean to be a man at a time when the traditional definition of masculinity is changing?

Team YS

Partner Events

Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore