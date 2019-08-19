[Funding alert] AI-driven deep tech content startup Instoried raises $500K from Venture Catalysts

Bengaluru-based AI-driven deep tech content startup Instoried, which helps brands predict the emotional impact of their content upon their customers' minds, has raised $500,000 in seed round from Venture Catalysts.





Speaking on the investment, Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, President and Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts, said,





“With a total addressable market size of $300 billion, the deep tech market for content, in particular, holds great potential. We have faith in the ability of Instoried’s highly-accurate tool to disrupt and lead the market with their unique approach of targeting and catering to specific customer emotions.”





Instoried raises $500,000 in seed round





Founded in 2018 by Sharmin Ali and Sutanshu Raj, Instoried has created a tool, which helps brands to strategise, execute, and deliver content using predictive analysis to increase customer engagement. The B2B SaaS-based startup helps brands to boost engagement and increase content productivity in real-time.





The tool is currently available in English and Hindi, but will expand to cover a larger set of vernacular languages in the foreseeable future.





Commenting on the same, Sharmin Ali, Co-founder and CEO, Instoried said,





“This is the best time to build a product that not only analyses vernacular content but also gives smart recommendations to make it emotionally engaging. We already have the product live in English. Now we aim to target the next billion internet users in India by going vernacular. We want to utilise these funds to expand into multiple languages and reach a global audience. With the in-house developed, novel NLP models, Instoried is going to completely disrupt the vernacular content industry in India.”





Earlier this month, VCats launched a 9Unicorns Fund to identify high-potential, early stage businesses across sectors, including but not limited to domains such as electric vehicles, mobility, AR, VR, AI, ML, fintech, retail, and FMCG.





Recently, it also participated in a $1.6 million pre-Series A funding round of Mumbai-based AI startup Orbo.ai.









(Edited by Megha Reddy)







