A
Startup

[The Turning Point] InMobi co-founder started Yulu to solve a personal pain point

The Turning Point is a series of short articles that focuses on the moment when an entrepreneur hit upon their winning idea. Today, we look at Bengaluru-based electric mobility startup Yulu, which has taken on the burgeoning traffic challenge in the city.

Debolina Biswas
17th Aug 2019
6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

While I struggle in the traffic between HSR Layout and Indiranagar twice every day, my eyes don’t miss the bright blue cycles and electronic scooters that smoothly careen on the footpaths, seemingly uncaring about traffic signals.

Bengaluru-based electric mobility startup Yulu, which is on a mission to end the city’s traffic menace, was born out of the founder’s personal pain point.


“The distance between my home and office was two-and-a-half kilometres. Initially, it used to take me seven minutes to cover it. Six years later, it started taking me 40 minutes,” says Amit Gupta, Co-founder of Yulu.


His idea was simple: ending commute woes with a dockless bicycle. Earlier this year, the startup launched Yulu Miracles, its EVs offering.


Yulu

Team Yulu

Also Read

[The Turning Point] Why a VC and Senior VP decided to bet on meat with Licious


But what led the co-founders to the lightbulb moment?


All conversations in Bengaluru begin or end with its chock-a-block traffic. Amit, also the Co-founder of mobile marketing platform provider InMobi, wanted to help others resolve their traffic problems, and founded Yulu in 2017, along with friends RK Misra, Naveen Dachuri, and Hemant Gupta.


Yulu provides scalable green solutions for first-mile, last-mile, and short-distance commutes.


“After completing 11 years with InMobi, I wanted to do something that had a social impact,” Amit says.


As of today, Yulu has raised $7 million in funding; and the startup may soon raise more funds. The team is backed by many investors, including Blume Ventures, Binny Bansal, Naveen Tewari, and Girish Mathrubootham.


The startup is currently operational in Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Bhubaneswar. In Bengaluru itself, Yulu has over 850 Yulu zones (parking zones).


In May this year, Yulu also confirmed its partnership with Uber and started pilot operations in Bengaluru. The Uber app will redirect users to the registration page of Yulu. Uber will also help locate and unlock the bike.  


Amit says, he saw problems existed in every sector – healthcare, education, water, and others.


 “I finally chose commute because I was going through the problem myself,” he says.


This article is part of a series that highlights the turning point in a startup founder’s entrepreneurial journey.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

[The Turning Point] How Razorpay founders made online payments simpler for startups, SMEs


6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Debolina Biswas

Debolina thinks life is all about seeking that one "great perhaps".  She considers herself a foodie and wants to have her own food and travel column in a magazine someday.

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

14th August 2019
play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] B2B ecommerce platform Shopkirana raises $10M in Series B from Info Edge, Incubate Fund, and others

by Athira Nair

Team Techtrydan gets its moment in the sun with solar-powered device that can light up offices

by Tenzin Norzom

The odds were tough, but I never entertained the thought of failure, says Naseeruddin Shah

by Press Trust of India

WATCH: The week that was - from mapping India’s future to Byju Raveendran’s billion-dollar dreams, and the rise of venture debt

by Vishal Krishna

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with Third Wave Coffee Roasters’ Sushant Goel, exploring Kenya, and social media tips from Miss Malini

by Saheli Sen Gupta

[Jobs Roundup] Turn pies into profit by exploring different job opportunities in the baking industry

by Swethavimala.M

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore