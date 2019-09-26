A

Amazon launches 8 new Echo devices in US, 3 in India

For the India market, Amazon has introduced three new devices, including the new Echo with updated fabric design and premium sound.

By Press Trust of India
26th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Global ecommerce major Amazon has unveiled eight new Echo devices for the US market, three of which will be available in India for now.


The Seattle-based tech major also announced new Alexa features and smart home experiences.


For the India market, Amazon has introduced three new Echo devices, which include the new Echo that features updated fabric design and premium sound, and costs Rs 9,999 - the same price of the previous generation Echo.


The new Echo Dot comes with a clock, which has a bright LED display displaying the time, outdoor temperature, timers, or alarms. It will be available for Rs 5,499.


Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India

Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India

Also Read

Amazon India creates 90,000 seasonal jobs for upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale


The third product Echo Studio, priced at Rs 22,999, is equipped with five directional speakers for immersive studio-quality sound, room adaptation technology, and a built-in smart home hub.


These three devices are available for pre-order in India on Amazon.in and select retail stores.


Amazon launched five other Echo devices for the US market. These include Echo Flex and Echo Show 8 for greater access to Alexa at home. All-new Echo Buds, Echo Frames and Echo Loop will enable customers to use Alexa while on-the-go.


Emphasising on the privacy, Dave Limp, Senior Vice President, Amazon Devices, said: "Privacy is our foundation. We build privacy into our hardware."


Customers will soon be able to automatically delete their voice recordings older than three or 18 months.


Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India, said, "Customers across the country have given feedback on how they love using Alexa - whether it is listening to their favourite music, playing a game with kids or controlling their smart home appliances".


Echo Flex enables customers to add Alexa to any space in their home will be launched in India later this year.


Amazon has a strong Echo devices portfolio in India with Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Show, Echo Show 5, and Echo companion devices Echo Sub, Echo Link, and Echo Link Amp.


Later this year, Amazon will add another feature enabling customers to communicate with Alexa in a whisper.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Amazon users can now interact with Alexa in Hindi


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Sachin Bansal picks up majority stake in fintech company CRIDS, named CEO

Press Trust of India

OnePlus 7T India launch today: here's all you need to know

Rashi Varshney

Big Games, Big Money, Big Skills: Meet the Online Baazigars of Indian Poker

Team PokerBaazi
Daily Capsule
UpClose with Medlife CEO Ananth Narayanan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tata Communications partners with GlobalGyan for business acumen capability building

Team YS

Rivigo becomes 8th unicorn of 2019 after raising $4.9M from South Korea's KB Global

Sampath Putrevu

Now, get Alexa on your finger thanks to new Amazon Echo Loop ring

Sutrishna Ghosh

Amazon launches 8 new Echo devices in US, 3 in India

Press Trust of India

Dreaming big is the starting point for making it big in life, says Pepperfry Co-founder Ashish Shah

Team YS

[Funding alert] Employee transportation startup WhistleDrive raises Rs 72 Cr from Colosseum Group

Sujata Sangwan

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI
Sat Sep 28 2019

Pitney Bowes Shipping Hackathon 2019

Gurugram & Pune
Sun Sep 29 2019

The Red Brick Summit - Kaleido

Ahmedabad
Mon Sep 30 2019

Eureka!'19

IIT Bombay