Amazon India creates 90,000 seasonal jobs for upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon India said that it has generated more than 90,000 seasonal employment opportunities across its fulfilment centres, sortation centres, delivery stations, partner fulfilment network and customer service sites for the upcoming festive season.





The company said that the increased capacity in its supply chain network will enable it to enhance customer experience and boost its delivery capabilities, especially in a season, where it is expected to see the growing volume of customer orders.





Akhil Saxena, Vice President, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India





Amazon India in a statement, said, that it has created seasonal positions in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Pune, and many other cities across the country.





“Additionally, there are other tens of thousands of indirect opportunities created by Amazon India through its fulfilment partner networks such as its trucking partners, packaging vendors, ‘I Have Space’ delivery partners and housekeeping agencies among many others to support the exponential demand during this period”, added the statement.





Akhil Saxena, Vice President – Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India, said, “In our effort to provide a seamless shopping experience, we are excited to announce that we have created opportunities for more than 90,000 seasonal associates across our fulfilment network and customer service sites ahead of the festive season. This year, we have created opportunities for close to double the number of seasonal associates compared to the last festive season”.





Akhil, added, “ This remarkable increase will be instrumental in driving an exceptional customer experience during the upcoming Great Indian Festive Sale. These seasonal associates will augment our capabilities to serve our customers better and ensure faster deliveries across the country”.





The development also comes days after Amazon said it has significantly expanded its delivery network - doubled the presence of its Delivery Service Partner network to more than 1,400 delivery stations across 750 cities.





Amazon India is also planning to exit 2019 with more than 50 fulfilment centres in 13 states across the country with a combined storage space of close to 25 million cubic feet.





The flagship Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is starting on September 28 at noon. The flagship sale of Amazon India is set to clash with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale that is also kicking off from September 29.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







