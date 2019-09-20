A

AutoPortal realigns business model; targets 75 percent growth

By Team AutoPortal
20th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
AutoPortal

AutoPortal

View Brand Publisher
12344

Andrii Semenuik, COO, AutoPortal

AutoPortal, an Indian online automobile portal that simplifies the process of buying a two-or four-wheeler, reported revenue growth of over 50 percent in FY 2017-18. In 2019, the company decided to focus only on its profitable verticals and closed those divisions that were operating at a loss. This also meant downsizing its workforce by 200 employees.


As part of the realignment, the company optimized its expenses, teams, and shifted to a new office for faster execution and better delivery of service. There are also some promising special projects in the pipeline. According to Andrii Semenuik, COO of AutoPortal, the company has seen good cash flow in the last year and a positive dynamic this year from the business.

Market trends

So far, in this financial year, passenger vehicle sales declined overall by 30 percent because customers stayed away from dealerships. India’s biggest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India, reported a 36 percent decline in sales in July 2019 compared with July 2018.


According to R.C. Bhargava (CEO and Chairman of Maruti Suzuki), “Steps announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday to boost the economy will go a long way in reviving demand in the domestic market.” Further, he added, “Some of the measures announced by the government are very good and faster availability of GST refunds will fuel further growth. Also, the assurance from the government that bankers will not attract punitive measures for bona fide commercial decisions will help.”


Besides, Veejay Ram Nakra (Chief of Sales and Marketing, Mahindra & Mahindra) said, “The headwinds faced by the automotive industry continue as a result of subdued consumer sentiment, triggered by various factors. The industry needs stimuli to help revive consumer demand and conversions. We hope that the overall buying sentiment will improve in the run-up to the festive season and with the monsoon turning out to be better than initially anticipated."


Based on the initial months' performance in FY 2018-19, AutoPortal is expecting a growth of 75 percent irrespective of the market trend and Andrii attributes the growth to:


  • Better discoverability of cars and bikes
  • Providing customers with better solutions
  • Uptick in web traffic trend and better engagement of the users on the platform

Pricing model

Earlier, the company followed the Cost Per Sale model, which assisted consumers with better information and discoverability. Additionally, extensive information on the specs of the cars and bikes and the ability to do a comparison between models helped dealers to sell their products faster on the platform.


In June 2019, AutoPortal moved to the Package model for retail business, offering curated packages for each partner, offering better accountability. The company is aiming for a 75 percent growth, without increasing operational cost.


Mukesh Rajauria (CRO, AutoPortal) said that “In this competitive environment, one has to be very aggressive and proactive while serving the internal as well as external associates and business partners. AutoPortal has been a prominent player in this industry for the past five years. Our unique CPS models were a hit among dealer fraternity.”

Speaking about the automotive industry, he said, “The auto manufacturing landscape has changed completely in the last 15-16 years. After China, Japan, and South Korea, India is the fourth-largest carmaker in the world. When it comes to two-wheelers, India is the second-largest manufacturer across the world. As automotive is an exciting space, I see a lot of growth in the coming years. I believe the auto landscape would be completely different in years to come from the last decade and India will be playing a key role in the growth of global automotive manufacturing. As of now, India is not well-equipped with an ecosystem for Electric Vehicle (EV), we are just entering into the space. When India will be ready for EVs, the auto industry will surely see a sudden sales growth.”


He adds that AutoPortal is focusing on better profitability and faster growth. For the FY 2019-20, their aim is to have -

  • 100 percent growth in the media solution business
  • Deep collaboration with the dealers and OEMs
  • Customized and award-winning business solutions for their business partners to ensure better ROI, data-driven solutions, customer engagement, and long term association
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team AutoPortal

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CSR fund can be spent on incubators, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Thimmaya Poojary

Having trouble collecting dues? This SaaS startup uses software to make your customers pay up

Vishal Krishna

IIT alumni's startup aims to bring generic medicines directly from manufacturer to the consumer

Sindhu Kashyaap

Mumbai-based startup Bodhishop delivers desi cow products, ensuring cows are not sent to slaughterhouses

Sameer Ranjan
Daily Capsule
An exclusive interaction with Nandan Nilekani (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

CSR fund can be spent on incubators, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Thimmaya Poojary

The souls of owls: how this unique photo exhibition raised awareness of bio-diversity and conservation

Madanmohan Rao

AutoPortal realigns business model; targets 75 percent growth

Team AutoPortal

[Funding alert] Tiger Global invests $25M in online stock broking startup Upstox

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Bhubaneshwar-based edutech startup LectureNotes raises angel funding from Singapore HNIs

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Smart Farms raises undisclosed amount from angel investors

Tarush Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 21 2019

Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

Chennai
Mon Sep 23 2019

Global Citizenship Conference 2019

Bangalore
Thu Sep 26 2019

'Forging Links, Leveraging Networks- Reaching Out 2019’

Bangalore
Thu Sep 26 2019

everywoman Forum- India

Mumbai