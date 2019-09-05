A
Corporate

How B2B ecommerce marketplace Mjunction has balanced surging business volumes and nonstop growth

Online procurement and sales platform Mjunction began in 2001 with transactions worth Rs 95 crore and has maintained a steady growth trajectory. It does business of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore today, and is eyeing new categories to scale further.

By Thimmaya Poojary
5th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

When the world is moving online, why should sectors like steel, oil, gas, and food grains not benefit from technology? Kolkata-headquartered Mjunction, India’s largest business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce marketplace, is helping companies do just that. Founded as a joint venture between Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) 18 years ago, the company has come a long way. And it’s not done yet!


Mjunction, which began with steel as a category in 2001, is an e-auction marketplace that connects suppliers and buyers. Since then, it has expanded into multiple categories such as diamonds, food grains, tea, gas fields, and even cricket.


The beginning wasn’t the best for Mjunction as it was a time when the dotcom bubble had burst, leading to a crash. But the new company soon found its bearings.


“It was actually a very good thing to happen and made us do things differently,” says Vinaya Varma, CEO and Managing Director, Mjunction, in a conversation with YourStory.


The B2B marketplace decided to start with a pilot-based approach as against a big bang splash, a decision that has stood the test of time.


Mjunction CEO Vinaya Varma

Mjunction CEO and Managing Director Vinaya Varma

Also Read

[WATCH] The making of India’s fastest unicorn Udaan: how this B2B online marketplace is fueling...


The total business conducted on its platform in FY19 was Rs 1,48,294 crore; the company reported business of Rs 94.35 crore in FY02. Vinaya says Mjunction has been profitable since the second year of its existence.


Compare this to a top business-to-consumer (B2C) ecommerce marketplace like Flipkart, which reported revenues of Rs 30,164 crore in FY18 and has been loss making.


Building the right connections


So, what exactly does Mjunction do? It is an e-auction platform connecting the buyers and suppliers. The platform began with the steel category, given the background of its founding companies. To build this marketplace, the company had one guiding principle: understanding the core requirement of its customers.


The company offers a transparent and efficient electronic marketplace where buyers and sellers can transact in a way that delivers value to both parties. Large sellers offer a diverse range of goods, and the marketplace offers faster conversion of inventory to cash through price discovery and buyer discovery through a transparent electronic bidding process. Buyers, on the other hand, get direct access to large sellers, eliminating middlemen and disintermediating the supply chain.


Vinaya says, “We have close engagement with our customers, iterating from their learnings to fine-tune our auction services.”


Today, Mjunction provides services across a dozen categories, including steel, oil and gas fields, coal, minerals, food grains, tea, telecom, diamonds, land, forest produce, idle assets, and even cricket (it conducted the e-auction for media rights).


But Vinaya candidly says there was “never a planned effort” to get into new segments, adding that things just happened along the way. “Our marketplace is now able to deliver results for all participants in the process,” he says.


This success stems from an understanding of the supply-demand scenario, domain expertise, and technology backing.


Developing domain expertise


Understanding steel was easy for Mjunction, but it has slowly worked to build domain expertise and knowledge of the auction process in every category.

The B2B marketplace has auctioned over one lakh carat of rough diamonds with a transaction value of Rs 110 crore for National Mineral Development Corporation. It has been awarded a five-year contract from the Director General of Hydrocarbons for e-bidding, e-valuation of bids, and e-allocation of oil and gas fields. Other clients include government entities like Food Corporation of India (FCI), NMDC, RITES, and Tea Board. It has also conducted e-auction of forest produce for the Himachal Pradesh government and of land for the Uttar Pradesh government.


Vinaya proudly says, “We have retained all our clients and today steel accounts for just a small percentage of our business.”

As the marketplace expands its capability, it aims to change and extend functionality. “This includes digitising the entire value chain to include procurement, supply, distribution, and financing,” Vinaya says.


However, this is an asset-light model for Mjunction as they are only a facilitator and do not provide any warehouse or financing services. Transparency in the entire process remains the key driving force as the company brings buyers, suppliers, and other enablers on to a single platform.


Growth in the future


New categories where Mjunction would like to make its presence felt are in the areas of forest produce, commercial paper, steel scrap, and mining leases.


“In a segment like forest produce, the transaction is done through traditional mechanism and a huge value is not getting monetised. If they move to e-auctions, there will participation from a wider geography and there can be better realisation,” Vinaya says.

Similarly, in the area of steel scrap, the market in India is highly unorganised, resulting in lack of proper connection between buyers and sellers. The segment of mining leases seems promising as well, but Vinaya rues the fact that a government agency has a monopoly in this auction process.


We have approached the government, seeking our participation so that mining leases can be done transparently. The exchequer can also realise good amount of money if there is competitive bidding,” Vinaya says.


Mjunction has been consistently recording over 25 percent growth annually. It is expecting 40 percent growth in the current financial year.


The online marketplace does not have any serious competition, but there are a few new entrants trying to buy market share through deep discounts.


“We are not taking them (the new startups) seriously. If one takes this route, the focus goes away from perfecting our operations. We remain focused on improving ourselves and unlocking more value for our customers,” Vinaya says.


He adds that they see a large opportunity in various government auctions and hope the authorities will be open to the participation of private players in the process.


Over its 18-year journey, Mjunction has grown out of the shadow of its promoters. From a team of eight people, it is now a team of 800 people and has found its place in the sun.


“It has been more than 10 years since we stopped mentioning Tata Steel or SAIL on our business cards,” Vinaya says.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Rahul Garg speaks on building for industrial India with B2B marketplace Moglix 



13+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 13+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Thimmaya Poojary
    P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    5 guru mantras that helped me build Rs 500 Cr business

    Dinesh Agarwal

    This Teacher’s Day, 30 quotes by the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader

    Tenzin Norzom

    OnePlus TV specs confirmed via Amazon India listing: look out for 55-inch 4K QLED with Dolby Atmos

    Rashi Varshney

    How two 21-year-olds made Rs 20 crore in 2 years selling t-shirts

    Athira Nair
    Daily Capsule
    Apply for YourStory Tech30; Amazon's partnership with kiranas
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    [Funding alert] Automotive leasing startup OTO Capital raises Rs 10 Cr from Prime Venture Partners

    Tarush Bhalla

    Twitter nixes tweets by text after CEO account hack

    Press Trust of India

    Paytm appoints two ex-Google executives to head its advertising and cloud businesses

    Sujata Sangwan

    From skills to success: business tips from Bangalore BizLitFest 2019

    Madanmohan Rao

    Google to pay $170M fine for sharing YouTube data from kids

    Press Trust of India

    This Teacher’s Day, 30 quotes by the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader

    Tenzin Norzom

    Partner Events

    Fri Sep 06 2019

    What Mothers Want Conclave

    Chennai
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore