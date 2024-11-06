Founding a successful business is not easy. The journey can be significantly tougher for a woman. According to a report on the State of India’s Livelihood by Access Publications, the gender disparity among Indian entrepreneurs is startling. Despite women leaders contributing 3.09% to India’s industrial output and employing 10% of workers, the country ranks 57 out of 65 for women’s entrepreneurship globally, with only 2.16 of women actively participating in early-stage entrepreneurial activities. The disparity extends to the IT sector as well. An article by PricewaterhouseCoop, titled ‘Why do women in tech feel more inclusion in the workspace’, reveals that less than one-third of the tech sector employees are women.

And yet, women’s talent and potential continues to shine bright despite the obstacles.

In an age where innovation shapes the future, Encubay, in partnership with inDrive, is championing a movement to empower women in technology through the Women in Tech Summit. This event, slated for November 11, 2024, at Google’s RMZ Infinity office in Bengaluru, invites women founders, tech innovators, and industry leaders to unite under a shared vision: to transform India's venture landscape and spotlight women entrepreneurs in IT.

There is a clear value in investing in female founders and women in tech, if additional systems of support are prioritised. While gender disparity in tech and entrepreneurship is a well-known fact, the question of bridging these gaps and building a community of women leaders is far more important. Women are now driving the future in India, building the next wave of transformative technology and launching pathbreaking startups. They need a platform to share their insights and their innovations, their triumphs and transformative journeys. That platform is Encubay’s Women in Tech Summit, a day-long event featuring the brightest and boldest women entrepreneurs in India.

Empower, Inspire, and Connect

The Women in Tech Summit is looking to bring women - thought leaders, innovators, pioneers, and gamechangers - together in the technology sector. The summit will act as a platform for women to discuss challenges, share their journeys and success stories, and explore opportunities for growth and collaboration.

The event is shaped by the principles of empowerment, inspiration and connection. "Through the Women in Tech Summit, Encubay is creating a platform where women can meet like-minded tech enthusiasts, showcase their ideas, and build the networks they need to thrive in entrepreneurship and a rapidly evolving tech industry," said Deeksha Ahuja and Avneet Kohli, Co-founders of Encubay.

The women at the event will be provided with the tools, resources, and networks they need to thrive in the tech industry. Success stories and entrepreneurial journeys will be featured at the event, serving as an inspirational roadmap to success. Networking opportunities will help shape an ecosystem of women professionals, where women can access the support, mentorship, and collaboration of a wider community. Panel discussions, workshops, demos, and keynote speeches will facilitate the sharing of the latest tech trends, insights on business and best practices across the tech industry.

Women in Tech Summit - highlights and key themes

With a day packed with keynote speeches, panels, demos, and startup pitches, the Women in Tech Summit is designed to engage, educate, and inspire. Attendees will gain insights on:

Leadership in Tech: Exploring pathways to leadership for women, including overcoming gender barriers.

Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Inspiring the entrepreneurial spirit and discussing the role of innovation.

Aurora Tech Awards: A major highlight of the event is the Aurora Tech Award, a prestigious global prize from inDrive with an impressive $30,000 prize fund for women-led IT startups with groundbreaking impact.

The event will also feature startup pitches, where five women-led startups will pitch their business ideas and receive financial support.

What can you expect?

The agenda features engaging panel discussions, practical workshops, guided networking sessions, and a startup pitch segment where women founders can present their ideas to potential investors, partners, and allies. Notable speakers at the summit include, Shreya Bhatnagar, Principal Associate, Anthill Ventures; Archana Jahagirdar, Founding Partner, Rukam Capital; Monika Jain, Co-founder, Presto Apps; Alysha Lobo, Global Marketing Manager, Rapyuta Robotics; Isabella Ghassemi-Smith, Head of Awards, Aurora Tech; Neha Singh, Co-founder and CEOTracxn; Deeksha Ahuja, Founder, Encubay and Avneet Kohli, Founder, Encubay.

The Summit in Action

1. Founder Panels: These will cover essential topics like fundraising, navigating corporate partnerships, and lightning talks from tech founders.

2. Startup Pitching & Demos: A chance for five promising women-led startups to pitch their ideas and demo their products, fostering innovation and visibility.

3. Curated Networking + Mixer: Tailored sessions for building personal brands, creating impactful connections, and fostering potential founder-funder collaborations.

Category

Time

Subcategories

Women in Tech Founder Panel

- Fundraising Clinic

- Lightning Talks

- Corporate POCs

Startup Pitching & Founder Demos

- Tech Founders Pitching

- Product Demos

- What’s New Globally

Guided Networking + Mixer

- Curated Intros

- Personal Branding & Networking

- Funder Founder Mixer

Apply for the Aurora Tech Award

One of the highlights of the Women in Tech Summit is the chance for women founders to apply for the prestigious Aurora Tech Award. The platform gives women innovators in tech startups a chance to showcase their prototypes and gain recognition on the global stage. The award, founded and supported by InDrive, offers a cash prize of $85,000, guidance from InDrive executives, feedback from venture experts, media representation and a safe space where ingenuity, ideas and innovations are fostered.

"At Aurora Tech Award by inDrive, we are committed to empowering women entrepreneurs in India by unlocking opportunities, fostering innovation, and fueling transformative impact. Together with Encubay, we aim to build and nurture a community of women in tech who are shaping the future. Join us to support and connect with bold and brilliant women founders who are transforming industries and paving the way for a more inclusive and innovative future”, said Nadeen Hossam, Global Partnerships Manager at Aurora Tech Award by inDrive

The Women in Tech Summit is so much more than a one-day event. It is a chance for women to build long-term connections, tap into a supportive network, and build ideas that will reshape the future of tech.

Register now and secure your spot at the Women in Tech Summit 2024.

Join the Summit & Register Today!